James Van Der Beek's Stylist Reflects on His Strength Following Shocking Death

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James Van Der Beek’s stylist, Ilaria Urbinati, opened up about the actor’s unwavering dedication to his family during his fight with cancer. Following the news of his death, Urbinati shared her reflections on their long-lasting friendship through an emotional Instagram post.

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Source: @ilariaurbinati/Instagram James Van Der Beek’s stylist shared a heartfelt tribute.

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In her tribute, Urbinati emphasized the depth of their bond, stating, “15 years of friendship. Years of memories and fittings and kids (and more kids), of weekly baby music classes.” She noted that their relationship involved countless fittings and shared experiences, highlighting Van Der Beek’s charming personality.

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Urbinati recalled how the actor’s sense of humor brought joy to their interactions. “Over a decade of fittings — the way he loved clothes! The way he was endlessly amused at my bossiness,” she explained. Her memories painted a vivid picture of Van Der Beek as a devoted family man.

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Source: @ilariaurbinati/Instagram The late star's colleague remembered their 15-year friendship and work together.

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Despite facing stage III colorectal cancer, sources confirmed that Van Der Beek remained focused on providing for his family. Urbinati remarked on his spirit, stating, “I got to see him a lot this last year, he was working hard for his family.” She admired his ability to maintain joy and serenity amid adversity.

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Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek battled stage III colorectal cancer.

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Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly, stood by him throughout his health struggles. She confirmed his passing at the age of 48, sharing, “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning.” Kimberly expressed the family’s desire for privacy as they navigate their grief. In the wake of his death, a GoFundMe campaign launched to assist the family with mounting medical expenses. The initiative garnered over $1 million in less than a day, showcasing the outpouring of support from fans and friends.

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Source: MEGA Friends say the actor stayed focused on supporting his family.