'There Were Setbacks': Jamie Foxx Not Ready to 'Share Details About His Very Serious Condition'

Foxx was first seen out and about earlier this month at a Topgolf driving range in Naperville, Ill., and again the following day on a boat heading down the Chicago River. Smiling and throwing up a peace sign while on the boat, Foxx appeared to be in great spirits — but the source suggested he's not quite ready to fully return to his everyday life.

“Jamie is hoping to get back to the work he had to put on hold, but it will have to wait a little bit longer,” the insider explained. "He doesn’t want to test his fate by returning to Hollywood too soon. That’s why he’s staying in Chicago. He feels it’s better for him to be away from the hustle and pressure of LA."