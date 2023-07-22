'There Were Setbacks': Jamie Foxx Not Ready to 'Share Details About His Very Serious Condition'
Jamie Foxx is back on his feet — but he's not yet ready to address what knocked him down in the first place.
“Jamie feels super blessed to be alive; friends and family are calling his recovery a miracle,” gushed a source of his recovery after suffering a mystery "medical complication," as his daughter Corinne shared in a statement at the time.
“He was a good patient, which paid off," they continued, admitting: "Jamie still has a ways to go to completely get back to his old mental and physical self, but he’s a fighter and says the hardest part is behind him.”
And while the Django Unchained actor, 55, is on the up-and-up, the insider confessed the public will likely remain in the dark regarding what happened to Foxx for the foreseeable future. "He isn’t ready to share the details about his very serious condition,” the insider acknowledged. “Clearly, there were setbacks for him to disappear like that for three months."
Foxx was first seen out and about earlier this month at a Topgolf driving range in Naperville, Ill., and again the following day on a boat heading down the Chicago River. Smiling and throwing up a peace sign while on the boat, Foxx appeared to be in great spirits — but the source suggested he's not quite ready to fully return to his everyday life.
“Jamie is hoping to get back to the work he had to put on hold, but it will have to wait a little bit longer,” the insider explained. "He doesn’t want to test his fate by returning to Hollywood too soon. That’s why he’s staying in Chicago. He feels it’s better for him to be away from the hustle and pressure of LA."
Aside from Netflix's Back in Action with Cameron Diaz — which Foxx was filming when his health scare took place — the A-lister is reportedly gearing up to work on a limited series about boxer Mike Tyson.
And though he has every intention of getting back to work, Foxx will be returning with a different outlook, as the source explained: "This scare definitely opened up his eyes to what and who really matter to him."
“His career is nothing without his health and supportive friends and family. Jamie has gotten a huge wake-up call," they added, pointing out: “Jamie needs this break.”
In the mean time, Foxx is following "doctor’s orders," which includes him slowing down in life. “Playing golf, taking boat rides, seeing family — he says chilling out is part of his doctor’s orders," said the source.
Life & Style spoke to the source about Foxx not detailing his health woes yet.