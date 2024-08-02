Jamie Foxx Praises Older Sister Deidra Dixon for 'Saving His Life' Following Serious Health Scare in Emotional Birthday Tribute: Watch
Jamie Foxx only has love for his sibling!
On Thursday, August 1, the actor, 56, shared a touching tribute to his older sister Deidra Dixon following his serious 2023 health scare.
“Yooooooooooo super big big big happy happy happy happy birthday to my wonderful sister Deidra Dixon!!!! You are amazing you are my light you saved my life… I repeat you saved my life!!!!!!” the They Cloned Tyrone star began.
“I am forever grateful for you and today. I want you to turn up and enjoy. You are the best little Leo, real tears in my eyes right now I love you to the moon and back.!!! @frequency11 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the celeb added.
In addition to the special message, the star uploaded a video, which featured clips of himself and his sister drinking and dancing.
As OK! previously reported, the emotional post came after the father-of-two had a difficult 2023 due to some major health issues.
The Django Unchained lead discussed the harrowing ordeal in July 2023 after being M.I.A. for months.
“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” he began.
“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through," he continued.
Foxx explained how he went to "h--- and back" throughout his recovery, but noted, “I am on my way back.”
Though Foxx gave some idea as to what happened, he never shared specific details — something he will likely continue to do.
“Probably not,” said a source when asked if Foxx would describe the incident. “He’s an extremely private man.”
In a clip that went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, Foxx gave some vague insight into what happened.
“Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil [and] I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything. I’m in Atlanta, they told me — my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor," he alleged in the footage.
“The next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there,'” he added. “I won’t say it on camera… but it was.”