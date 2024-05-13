Jamie Foxx Is a 'Rockstar' Who Has 'So Much Energy' as He Returns to Work Following His Medical Emergency, Says Daughter Corinne
Corinne Foxx gave an on her father Jamie Foxx's recovery.
After the Annie actor, 56, suffered from a mystery illness that landed him in the hospital last year, his daughter, 30, revealed he's doing better than ever as he returned to work on the Fox series Beat Shazam.
"My dad is just a rock star… He has so much energy that I’m often like, ‘Oh, my God. I need another coffee because this man is all over the place,'" Corinne explained in a Monday, May 13, interview. “He’s singing, he’s dancing, he’s playing the piano.”
The positive update comes months after Jamie addressed what happened to him during a rare appearance at the African American Film Critics Association Awards in March. "I’m so thankful," he said, overcome by emotion.
While the In Living Color alum didn't go into specifics about what he suffered from, he emphasized how serious his illness was. "I went through something I thought I would never, ever go through," he said at the time.
"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn’t want you to see me like that, man," he continued. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or a television show."
"I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through," he explained of his difficult road to recovery. "I went to h--- and back … And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back. And I’m able to work."
In April 2023, Corinne took to social media to reveal that the patriarch had been hospitalized — but didn't clarify what had happened to him. "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she penned in the message to his fans.
The famous offspring reassured the public that Jamie was well taken care of, adding that people were working around the clock to figure out what was wrong with him.
"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," the Dollface star emphasized. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time."
Extra conducted the interview with Corinne.