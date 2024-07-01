OK Magazine
Jamie Foxx Finally Reveals What Led to Sudden 2023 Hospitalization: 'I Was Gone for 20 Days'

jamie foxx sudden hospitalization
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 1 2024, Published 1:43 p.m. ET

Jamie Foxx is finally giving more details about what led to his sudden 2023 hospitalization.

In a new video, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, July 1, the actor, 56, spoke to a group of people at a restaurant, where he claimed someone gave him Advil for a headache — and then everything went downhill from there.

jamie foxx sudden hospitalization
Source: mega

Jamie Foxx gave some details about what happened to him last year.

jamie foxx sudden hospitalization
Source: mega

Jamie Foxx was hospitalized in 2023.

“Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil [and] I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything. I’m in Atlanta, they told me — my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor," he claimed in the clip.

“The next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there,'” he added, speaking to the crowd as he pointed to his head. “I won’t say it on camera… but it was.”

jamie foxx sudden hospitalization
Source: mega

Corinne Foxx recently gave an update on her father.

Of course, people weighed in on Foxx's health scare. One person wrote, "Sounds like a stroke, but of course anti-vaxxers will assume it’s the vaccine because they already have their mind’s made up," while another said, "Jaime had a stroke folks."

A third person added, "Wow that’s crazy."

MORE ON:
Jamie Foxx
jamie foxx sudden hospitalization
Source: mega

Jamie Foxx said he was 'gone for 20 days.'

As OK! previously reported, the Ray star's daughter Corinne Foxx announced her dad was in the hospital one year prior.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she penned in the message to his fans.

In March, Jamie made a rare appearance at the African American Film Critics Association Awards, where he addressed what happened to him.

"I went through something I thought I would never, ever go through," he said at the time.

"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn’t want you to see me like that, man," he continued. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or a television show."

Fortunately, it seems like the musician is on the mend.

"My dad is just a rock star… He has so much energy that I’m often like, ‘Oh, my God. I need another coffee because this man is all over the place,'" Corinne explained in a Monday, May 13, interview. “He’s singing, he’s dancing, he’s playing the piano.”

