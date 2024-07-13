OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Health > Jamie Foxx
OK LogoHEALTH

Jamie Foxx Will Likely Never Dish on His Health Scare: 'He’s an Extremely Private Man'

jamie foxx health never tell private
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 13 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jamie Foxx shared more details about what led to his mysterious hospitalization in 2023, but a source claimed the actor, 56, will likely never explain the whole story going forward.

“Probably not,” said a source when asked if Foxx will divulge more. “He’s an extremely private man.”

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the singer spoke to a group of people at a restaurant, where he claimed someone gave him an Advil, leading him to end up in the hospital.

“Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil [and] I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything. I’m in Atlanta, they told me — my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor," he claimed in the clip, which made the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there,'” he added, speaking to the crowd as he pointed to his head. “I won’t say it on camera… but it was.”

jamie foxx health never tell private
Source: mega

Jamie Foxx revealed he took an Advil and woke up with no memory of what happened in a viral video clip.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
jamie foxx health never tell private
Source: mega

Corinne Foxx called her dad a 'rockstar' after the ordeal.

Article continues below advertisement

The Ray star's daughter Corinne Foxx announced her dad was in the hospital one year prior.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she penned in the message to his fans.

Article continues below advertisement
jamie foxx health never tell private
Source: mega

Jamie Foxx will likely never share more details about his health scare, an insider said.

MORE ON:
Jamie Foxx
Article continues below advertisement

In July 2023, he shared his side of the story — but still left out some major details.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” he began.

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through," he explained of why he kept quiet.

Article continues below advertisement

In March, Jamie made a rare appearance at the African American Film Critics Association Awards, where he gave more insight into his health crisis.

"I went through something I thought I would never, ever go through," he said at the time.

"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn’t want you to see me like that, man," he continued. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or a television show."

Article continues below advertisement
jamie foxx health never tell private
Source: mega

Jamie Foxx has shared barely any detail about his health crisis.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Star spoke to the source.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.