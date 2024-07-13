Jamie Foxx Will Likely Never Dish on His Health Scare: 'He’s an Extremely Private Man'
Jamie Foxx shared more details about what led to his mysterious hospitalization in 2023, but a source claimed the actor, 56, will likely never explain the whole story going forward.
“Probably not,” said a source when asked if Foxx will divulge more. “He’s an extremely private man.”
As OK! previously reported, the singer spoke to a group of people at a restaurant, where he claimed someone gave him an Advil, leading him to end up in the hospital.
“Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil [and] I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything. I’m in Atlanta, they told me — my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor," he claimed in the clip, which made the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“The next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there,'” he added, speaking to the crowd as he pointed to his head. “I won’t say it on camera… but it was.”
The Ray star's daughter Corinne Foxx announced her dad was in the hospital one year prior.
"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she penned in the message to his fans.
In July 2023, he shared his side of the story — but still left out some major details.
“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” he began.
“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through," he explained of why he kept quiet.
In March, Jamie made a rare appearance at the African American Film Critics Association Awards, where he gave more insight into his health crisis.
"I went through something I thought I would never, ever go through," he said at the time.
"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn’t want you to see me like that, man," he continued. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or a television show."
