Jamie Foxx Will Likely Never Dish on His Health Scare: 'He’s an Extremely Private Man'

As OK! previously reported, the singer spoke to a group of people at a restaurant, where he claimed someone gave him an Advil, leading him to end up in the hospital.

“Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil [and] I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything. I’m in Atlanta, they told me — my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor," he claimed in the clip, which made the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there,'” he added, speaking to the crowd as he pointed to his head. “I won’t say it on camera… but it was.”