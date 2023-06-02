Nick Cannon Gives Health Update on Friend Jamie Foxx Following Hospitalization, Says Actor Will Address Fans 'When He's Ready'
Nick Cannon wants everyone to know his pal Jamie Foxx is on the mend.
The Masked Singer host gave a health update on the Annie actor during a recent interview, making it clear that Foxx will speak out about his medical struggles in due time.
“One thing I’ve always respected about how Jamie’s moved throughout his entire career, if you’ve noticed, he’s always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private,” Cannon explained to a reporter on Thursday, June 1.
“I mean, you don’t ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he’s handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that," he continued of Foxx. “I believe when he’s ready, he’s going to address the awaiting fans in the world [about his health scare] the way that only he can."
While the father-of-12 was pressed for details of what exactly what happened to the 55-year-old, he remained tight-lipped. “I’m probably in the same boat as you in that same sense of just knowing that, you know, as a friend, just being as respectful as I can, I don’t pry,” Cannon stated.
"I don’t ask any other questions. And other than the information that’s given to me and, you know, what’s asked of me," he added. “I was definitely one of those people initially with like the heavy-handed prayers… sending positive energy, love, and prayers. And they were like, ‘Yo, we appreciate all of that, but we got it.’ And, you know, Jamie’s happy with the job that I did on Beat Shazam.”
As OK! reported, after being hospitalized in April, Foxx's family has wanted to keep the details of his health scare mum to ensure he has the privacy he needs to heal.
"His family have wanted him to recover in peace. He needed some time to get better, and they wanted to keep things private until he was completely out of the woods," an insider explained. "That's why there's been so much secrecy."
