Nick Cannon Gives Health Update on Friend Jamie Foxx Following Hospitalization, Says Actor Will Address Fans 'When He's Ready'

While the father-of-12 was pressed for details of what exactly what happened to the 55-year-old, he remained tight-lipped. “I’m probably in the same boat as you in that same sense of just knowing that, you know, as a friend, just being as respectful as I can, I don’t pry,” Cannon stated.

"I don’t ask any other questions. And other than the information that’s given to me and, you know, what’s asked of me," he added. “I was definitely one of those people initially with like the heavy-handed prayers… sending positive energy, love, and prayers. And they were like, ‘Yo, we appreciate all of that, but we got it.’ And, you know, Jamie’s happy with the job that I did on Beat Shazam.”