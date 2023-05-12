Jamie Foxx Is Out of the Hospital After Health Scare, His Daughter Confirms: 'He Was Playing Pickleball Yesterday'
Jamie Foxx is already feeling good enough to play pickleball!
On Friday, May 12, the actor's daughter Corrine Foxx took to Instagram to confirm her dad is alive and well following rumors that her family was "preparing for the worst."
"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!" the 29-year-old said, alongside a repost of a source claiming her father’s health was in decline.
"We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!" she added.
Speculation over the Django Unchained alum’s health began after Corrine shared a message on Instagram stating Jamie was in the hospital.
"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she penned on April 12.
"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time," she noted.
A week after Corrine’s announcement, a source revealed the Annie actor was doing well.
"They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," the insider shared of the 55-year-old, adding that he is "on his way to recovery."
As OK! previously reported, the Oscar winning actor broke his silence via social media on May 3 to address his well-being — though he still hasn't disclosed the details of the ordeal.
"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," the Soul alum penned on top of a black photo. Fans quickly took to the comments section in relief that their favorite actor was on the mend.
"Whew this post... is everything. I have been praying heaven down," a user said, while another wrote, "We love you, Jamie! Push through!!!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A third person added, "We are praying for a full and complete recovery 🙏🏾," while a fourth commented, "It’s so wonderful to see this post. Sending you so much love and prayers 🙏🏾🙏🏾🌹🌹 #getwell."
Ellen DeGeneres shared, "I’m sending love to you every single day," with rapper Ludacris writing, "🙏🏾."