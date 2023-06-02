What Is Jamie Foxx's Net Worth? The Multifaceted Star's Immense Talent Has Helped Him Earn Huge Paychecks
When word spread that Jamie Foxx was in the hospital due to a mystery medical complication, the star received well wishes from every corner of Hollywood, proving just how successful the father-of-two has been in all aspects of his career over the years.
According to reports, the Oscar winner, 55, currently has a net worth of $170 million.
Foxx's humble beginnings began with standup comedy, but by the early 90s, he got his first big gig: a role on In Living Color. Soon enough, he had the leading part in his own sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, which ran for five seasons and 100 episodes.
The actor hit his big movie break via films like Collateral and Ali, but he spread his wings even further by dabbling in music as well. His talent led him to nab Ray, the role that earned him an abundance of praise and accolades.
Reports claim the "Blame It" crooner can earn upwards of $12 million from just one movie, so given his long list of flicks — such as Django Unchained, Dreamgirls and a recurring part in the Marvel franchise — it's no surprise he's worth nine figures.
In addition, he's stepped into the world of game show TV, having hosted and acted as an executive producer on the music competition Beat Shazam since it debuted in 2017.
- Health Shocker: Jamie Foxx Left 'Paralyzed and Blind' From 'Blood Clot in His Brain' After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine, Source Claims
- Jamie Foxx Is 'Taking His Health Scare Seriously,' Says Source: 'This Was a Wake-Up Call'
- Jamie Foxx Suffered a Stroke Before Hospitalization, Mike Tyson Claims: 'He’s Not Feeling Well'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
For recent episode of the series, Nick Cannon acted as a guest host so Foxx could take the proper time to heal.
Over the past few weeks, there have been conflicting reports about his condition, with daughter Corinne, 29, being the first to reveal the news in April.
"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she stated. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time."