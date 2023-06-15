Jamie Foxx Missing From 'They Cloned Tyrone' Premiere Due to Mystery Health Battle, Costar John Boyega Says He Keeps 'Calling' Actor
Jamie Foxx's whereabouts still remain a mystery, as the actor, who has been dealing with an unknown health scare, was nowhere to be found at the premiere of his new film They Cloned Tyrone.
Foxx, 55, was unable to be with his costars at the American Film Festival in Miami Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, June 14.
However, the comedian's costars had nothing but good things to say about him as he recovers.
"I wanted him to show up here but you know, I know he's dealing with what he's dealing with, and we just wish him all the best," Foxx's costar John Boyega told Entertainment Tonight.
Boyega said he has been trying to reach Foxx, but they haven't been able to connect. "I've been calling, I'm just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on, Jamie!" he said.
Foxx's other costar Teyonah Parris gushed over working with the seasoned star.
"We had so much fun and he's just such a lively person and he brings such an energy to the set," she shared. "We would never work, we all just had fun laughing and partying."
"I wish Jamie all the recovery and healing. He's just so amazing," she added. "It was just such an honor to work with him. He's so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John. I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of color, that it was just so much fun."
As OK! previously reported, Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx first shared the news via social media in April.
"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she wrote on April 12. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."
Then, reports claimed Jamie wasn't getting any better, but Corinne shot back.
"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!" she said, alongside a repost of a source claiming her father’s health was in decline.
"We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!" she added.
Hollywood journalist A.J. Benza later claimed Jamie is "partially paralyzed and blind" from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but his rep finally broke his silence about the accusation, calling the story "completely inaccurate."