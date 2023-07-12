'Strong and Well' Jamie Foxx Heroically Returns Woman's Purse During Chicago Visit Following Mysterious 'Medical Complication'

Though Jamie Foxx has been missing from the limelight due to a medical complication, it looks like the actor, 55, is back and better than ever.

On Monday, July 10, the star was spotted rushing to give a woman back her purse.

“Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie fox [sic] found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y’all god is good,” a man named Quan Ellis shared via an Instagram video.