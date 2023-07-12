'Strong and Well' Jamie Foxx Heroically Returns Woman's Purse During Chicago Visit Following Mysterious 'Medical Complication'
Though Jamie Foxx has been missing from the limelight due to a medical complication, it looks like the actor, 55, is back and better than ever.
On Monday, July 10, the star was spotted rushing to give a woman back her purse.
“Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie fox [sic] found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y’all god is good,” a man named Quan Ellis shared via an Instagram video.
In the clip, Foxx is seen getting back into his car as he looked happy and healthy.
As OK! previously reported, the Soul star has been spotted as of late — he was first seen on a boat in Chicago this past weekend and later at Topgolf outside of the city.
"He looks healthy," a source added of Fox, who was hanging around 10 other people on the third floor of the venue. "He didn’t need any physical assistance."
"There were other guests on the floor, it wasn't fully private. They came in through a side entrance on the third floor right to their section," the source added. "His friends seemed protective of him throughout the night — they were looking out for him."
“He was walking regular, not dragging his leg. His arm movement were definitely good,” an eyewitness told TMZ. “He was just regular Jamie.”
In April, Foxx's eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed that her father had been sent to the hospital.
“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she wrote at the time.
Though there were reports Foxx suffered a stroke, his costars previously insisted he's doing just fine.
"Yeah. He’s all good. He’s all good," John Boyega said in a recent interview. "So we're just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all."
Added fellow costar Teyonah Parris, "Giving people space to heal how they need to do."