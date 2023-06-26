Jamie Foxx Is 'Doing Well' After Mysterious Complication Left Him Hospitalized, Actor's Costar Porscha Coleman Insists

Jamie Foxx's health crisis seems to be on the mend more than two months after the actor was hospitalized on Thursday, April 11, following a mysterious "medical complication."

On Sunday, June 25, the Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! actor's costar Porscha Coleman provided a positive update on the 55-year-old during a red carpet appearance at the 2023 BET Awards after the public has been left virtually in the dark about Foxx's medical journey this year.