Jamie Foxx Is 'Doing Well' After Mysterious Complication Left Him Hospitalized, Actor's Costar Porscha Coleman Insists

Jun. 26 2023, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

Jamie Foxx's health crisis seems to be on the mend more than two months after the actor was hospitalized on Thursday, April 11, following a mysterious "medical complication."

On Sunday, June 25, the Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! actor's costar Porscha Coleman provided a positive update on the 55-year-old during a red carpet appearance at the 2023 BET Awards after the public has been left virtually in the dark about Foxx's medical journey this year.

"I've talked to people very close to Foxx, [he] is doing well," Coleman, 37, confirmed to a news publication at the star-studded evening.

"I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was going on without having the proper information," she added, while noting she "of course" understands concerns about the Django Unchained actor's well-being.

"One thing about Jamie is that he's always valued his privacy," Coleman explained regarding why his mysterious hospitalization has been kept under wraps. "If you've noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low and next thing you know he comes out with a crazy movie. Even when it came to dating, Jamie's always been private. So it never surprised me."

"Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out. But how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it," she admitted. "He's resting, he's well, and he's [going to] be back. Trust and believe."

"Jamie's fine," Coleman insisted less than one month after controversial journalist A.J. Benza claimed Foxx was left "partially paralyzed and blind," from the COVID-19 vaccine, though a family rep later deemed the alleged diagnosis "completely inaccurate."

After sharing the hopeful update about her colleague and good friend, Coleman proceeded to gush about the Day Shift star.

"Foxx is somebody that I've always looked up to and he's just a mind-blowing personality to be around because whatever's on the paper, he's not [going to] do. So you have to understand and be prepared," she expressed, while noting Foxx already has "a lot of projects" and "a lot of music coming up" that Coleman is very "excited" about.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to Coleman about Foxx's health status.

