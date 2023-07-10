'This Is Fishy': Jamie Foxx Fans Believe Something Is Off After Actor Makes First Public Appearance Since Health Scare
Jamie Foxx is making it clear he's doing better than ever — but some people aren't buying it.
On Sunday, July 9, the actor, 55, returned to Twitter with an uplifting and positive message. "Boat life Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn Stay blessed!" he wrote.
However, some people were confused by the tweet.
One person wrote, "Nah something ain’t right," while another said, "After all this brother been through there hasn’t been any real confirmation of him actually coming out speaking for himself or thanking fans for the love and support? Something ain’t right! What’s so hard about doing a real time proof of life. I hope he is well, but this is fishy."
A third user added, "I met the real Jamie Foxx when he was alive and had all his motor skills, this is not Jamie Foxx. Something is very off."
On the other hand, people were thrilled to see he was allegedly on the mend.
One person wrote, "Glad to see you out there!" while another added, "Awesomeness so overjoyed to see you back and healing take it easy don't do to much to fast, love infinity tears of joy, you know we love, God will do it."
As OK! previously reported, the singer was spotted for the first time since his mysterious health scare in April that same day. In new photos, Foxx, who wore an all-black outfit and sunglasses, smiled and threw up the peace sign as he cruised down the Chicago River.
In April, Foxx's eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed that her father had been sent to the hospital.
“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she wrote at the time.
Several of Foxx's friends and costars claimed he was remaining positive during this tough time.
"Yeah. He’s all good. He’s all good," John Boyega, 31, who starred alongside Foxx in They Cloned Tyrone, said in a recent interview. "So we're just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all."
"Jamie's family is keeping his condition very quiet," an insider explained in early July. "He is still pretty fragile, and his loved ones know Jamie wouldn't want anyone seeing him like that."