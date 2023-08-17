Jamie Foxx Reveals How He's Feeling After Mysterious Medical Complication Lead Actor on an 'Unexpected Dark Journey'

OK Magazine
jamie foxx feeling unexpected dark journey medical complication
Source: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram
Aug. 17 2023

Jamie Foxx is on the mend after a mysterious medical complication left him fighting for his life.

"You’re lookin at a man who is thankful," the Django Unchained star wrote while updating fans with fresh photos of himself via Instagram on Wednesday, August 16.

jamie foxx feeling unexpected dark journey medical complication
Source: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram

Foxx, 55, admitted he was "finally startin [sic] to feel like myself" again after a mysterious medical complication caused him to be admitted into a hospital back in April.

"It’s been an unexpected dark journey... but I can see the light," the Day Shift actor expressed, as he seems to have overcome any serious side effects or symptoms causing him to be under medical care — though an exact diagnosis or explanation on what happened has yet to be revealed.

jamie foxx feeling unexpected dark journey medical complication
Source: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram

Foxx continued: "I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… you just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays."

In the series of photos shared by Foxx, the Ray star posed with a white crochet hat — which featured a black, yellow and tan detailed pattern — as well as a white V-neck T-shirt and sunglasses.

jamie foxx feeling unexpected dark journey medical complication
Source: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram
Foxx struck a few poses in his 'fit while holding a pair of red Crocs in his hand.

After hearing Foxx's positive update, fans and friends alike quickly started flooding his comments section with uplifting thoughts.

Source: OK!

"If you ever wondered if you were loved… wonder no more. Move in the knowing. I claim optimum healing at God’s super natural speed. I love you J☺️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️😘😘😘," actress AJ Akua Okyerebea Johnson expressed, while Jeremy Renner — who experienced his own health crisis earlier this year — wrote: "Bless you my friend !!!❤️❤️."

One concerned fan questioned a line that seemed to be displayed above his collar bone, as it was unclear whether it was the resemblance of a scar or a thin necklace looped around his neck.

"What’s that line under the neck?" the user asked, as another individual said, "I thought I was the only one who noticed," though a third insisted they should "mind your own business."

