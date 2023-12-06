Jamie Lynn Spears All Smiles During Return to 'DWTS' Despite Family Drama and Father's Health Woes: Photos
Jamie Lynn Spears didn’t let her father’s health woes stop her from returning to Dancing With the Stars.
The Zoey 101 actress joined her fellow contestants for the Season 32 finale of the hit dancing competition series on Tuesday, December 5, hours after a report revealed her dad, Jamie Spears, had to have his leg amputated last month.
Jamie Lynn has yet to comment on the 71-year-old’s unfortunate medical situation, however, she didn’t hesitate to update her followers with an Instagram carousel of images highlighting her exciting evening.
"Hi guys, my name's Jamie Lynn. I’m a dancer. Season 33 I’m coming for ya," the 32-year-old joked after being eliminated from the competition during week two.
In one of the snaps, the mom-of-two made a funny face as she posed with two bouquets of flowers and fellow contestant Ariana Madix’s book Single AF Cocktails.
Jamie Lynn additionally shared a picture alongside her dance partner, Alan Bersten, and former Mirrorball winner Hannah Brown, while another snap showcased the actress standing between Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas — the duo who won last season of DWTS.
In the comments section of the post, Bersten expressed kind words to his dance partner, writing: "I’m so glad you came back :)."
Her mom, Lynne, also left a sweet message for her youngest daughter, stating, "You were amazing and look beautiful!❤️."
While Lynne may have shown support for the Nickelodeon alum, she certainly didn’t receive any from her sister, Britney Spears, as the duo continues to have a broken relationship after years of estrangement.
During a recent episode of the British reality show I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!, Jamie Lynn spoke somewhat positively of the "Toxic" singer despite Britney placing blame on her younger sibling for not doing more to free her from an abusive 13-year conservatorship, which ended in November 2021.
"She’s a good big sister, she is. Yeah, I love her. Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, families fight," Jamie Lynn said at the time. "Listen, we just do it better than most. Me and her both have had a very complicated upbringing. We’ve had very complicated circumstances and we both had to deal with them in different ways."