Jamie Lynn Spears Quits 'I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!' on Medical Grounds After Emotional Breakdown
Jamie Lynn Spears is done with the Australian Outback.
On Wednesday, November 29 —following the Tuesday, November 27, episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, where the sister of Britney Spears had an emotional breakdown — it was announced the actress would be leaving the show.
While the U.K. broadcaster did not disclose the exact reasons for her departure, they did share that it was for a medical reason. She will appear in one last episode of the Australian survival program, which began with 10 celebrity contestants.
“Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities,” a spokesperson said of her exit.
In the latest episode, Jamie threatened to quit and pleaded to leave.
“I hate it here so much, I hate it here so much, I hate it here so much. I hate it, I hate it, I hate it here. This place is where people go to have the worst days of their lives. Dear God, please help me to make it. I think I’ve got to leave, I think I’ve got to leave,” she said.
As OK! previously reported, in prior episodes of the show, Jamie had opened up about her estranged relationship with pop star sister Britney.
When asked about her sibling, the 32-year-old said, “She’s a good big sister, she is. Yeah, I love her.”
“Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, families fight. Listen, we just do it better than most,” she added.
Jamie and Britney’s relationship has been rocky over the last few years following the dissolution of the 41-year-old’s 13-year conservatorship.
Fellow competitor Sam Thompson noted that many families have their ups and downs, to which the Dancing With the Stars alum noted, “Me and her both have had a very complicated upbringing. We’ve had very complicated circumstances and we both had to deal with them in different ways.”
The Zoey 101 star continued: “Sometimes we took it out on each other when perhaps we shouldn’t have. I’ve never, ever … I’ve been the one person in her life — and she can say this — I’ve never taken anything from her, you know? I’ve been the one person in her life who’s always said, ‘I just want to be your sister.’”
“We just had a really weird life so we can’t explain it to many people, but at the end of the road I know that that’s my family, I love them,” Jamie concluded.
The two sister’s tumultuous relationship has been ongoing over the last few years with Britney calling Jamie “scum” and a “selfish little brat” for using her for her fame while turning a blind eye to the abuse she experienced.
In Britney’s recent bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, she claimed Jamie used the end of her conservatorship as a cash grab by releasing her memoir titled Things I Should Have Said.
“As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it,” the “Toxic” singer wrote. “She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous.”