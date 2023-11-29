Jamie Lynn Spears Quits 'I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!' on Medical Grounds After Emotional Breakdown

While the U.K. broadcaster did not disclose the exact reasons for her departure, they did share that it was for a medical reason. She will appear in one last episode of the Australian survival program, which began with 10 celebrity contestants.

“Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities,” a spokesperson said of her exit.