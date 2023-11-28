Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Quote About Fighting as Sister Jamie Lynn Discusses Their Feud on Reality Show
Britney Spears is well aware of all the tea Jamie Lynn Spears is spilling while she competes on the British reality show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!.
On Monday, November 27, the "Toxic" crooner appeared to react to her sister's words by posting a famous clip from The Aristocats in which a character says, "Ladies do not start fights, but they can finish them."
The pop music icon, 41, doubled down on that message by writing in the Instagram caption, "I never start fights but I can end them all 🎀 !!!"
When Jamie Lynn, 32, first joined the show, it seemed like she wanted to avoid talking about her family's ongoing feud, but as time passed, she began to share details about the ups and downs of their relationship.
"She’s a good big sister, she is. Yeah, I love her. Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, families fight," the Zoey 101 alum shared about her and Britney's dynamic. "Listen, we just do it better than most. Me and her both have had a very complicated upbringing. We’ve had very complicated circumstances and we both had to deal with them in different ways.”
"Sometimes we took it out on each other when perhaps we shouldn’t have," she confessed. "I’ve never, ever … I’ve been the one person in her life — and she can say this — I’ve never taken anything from her, you know? I’ve been the one person in her life who’s always said, ‘I just want to be your sister.’"
"We just had a really weird life so we can’t explain it to many people, but at the end of the road I know that that’s my family. I love them,” Jamie Lynn concluded.
The girls' dynamic soured when Britney was placed under a strict conservatorship by their father, Jamie Spears. While the Crossroads star claimed that Jamie Lynn did nothing to help her try and get out of the legal situation, the latter said otherwise.
"I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a [Free Britney] hashtag, and I’ll support her long after," she claimed via social media a few years ago. "My sister knows I love and support her. That’s the only person I owe anything to."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, Britney pointed out in her memoir that while she "was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention," her younger sibling was writing her own book and "capitalizing on" the situation.
"She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous," said Britney.