Britney Spears Was 'Heartbroken' After Losing Grammy Award to Christina Aguilera: 'Her Whole Life Had Been Dedicated to Winning'

"Christina won it, and by the way remember Christina was wonderfully talented," the Sweet Magnolias actress clarified. "But that year, I mean come on, let's be honest, 'It’s Britney, b----' like always."

"She was really like, 'I don’t ever want to go to the Grammys,'" Jamie Lynn explained of the painful loss. "She was heartbroken about that because her whole life had been dedicated to winning that."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!