OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Jamie Lynn Spears
OK LogoREALITY TV

Britney Spears Was 'Heartbroken' After Losing Grammy Award to Christina Aguilera: 'Her Whole Life Had Been Dedicated to Winning'

britney spears heartbroken losing grammy christina aguilera
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 22 2023, Published 1:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jamie Lynn Spears revealed the moment that made her sister, Britney, never want to attend a specific award show again.

On a recent episode of the popular U.K. reality show I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, the 32-year-old told costar Sam Thompson that the "Toxic" singer was "heartbroken" after Christina Aguilera beat her at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears heartbroken losing grammy christina aguilera
Source: mega

Britney Spears was 'heartbroken' after losing her first Grammy nomination.

"Want to hear about something really embarrassing that happened one time?" Jamie Lynn said on the competition show. "It involves my sister. She was up for her first Grammy. It was her and Christina [Aguilera]."

"Britney was clearly the bigger star of that year, she worked her a-- off," she added.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears heartbroken losing grammy christina aguilera
Source: mega

Christina Aguilera won 'Best New Artist' at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

The mother-of-two — who shares Maddie, 15, with ex Casey Aldridge, and Ivey, 5, with husband Jamie Watson — detailed how MTV camera crews were at their home watching the Spears family for their reactions because "it was like a no-brainer" that Britney would be winning that night.

"And she's there and she lost," Jamie Lynn continued. "She was at the awards show, she was at the Grammys. I was so young, I was probably like 8 or 7 or something. I just remember being like, ‘This is c---.'"

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears heartbroken losing grammy christina aguilera
Source: mega

Jamie Lynn said Britney's whole life had been dedicated to winning the prestigious award.

MORE ON:
Jamie Lynn Spears

"Christina won it, and by the way remember Christina was wonderfully talented," the Sweet Magnolias actress clarified. "But that year, I mean come on, let's be honest, 'It’s Britney, b----' like always."

"She was really like, 'I don’t ever want to go to the Grammys,'" Jamie Lynn explained of the painful loss. "She was heartbroken about that because her whole life had been dedicated to winning that."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears heartbroken losing grammy christina aguilera
Source: mega

Jamie Lynn is currently competing on Season 32 of 'I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'

As OK! previously reported, prior to making her debut on the show, Jamie gushed she was "wildly excited and nervous" to be a contestant.

"There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me so I don’t take any of it seriously. Going on I’m A Celebrity will be a nice way for people to see the real me," she confessed in a press release. "This is an opportunity to be myself and do something really cool and have some awesome experiences in the meantime."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I hope I will learn something new about myself," she noted. "I would think I was such a bad--- if I won this. But I am going in there to enjoy this whole experience — even if it is for one second…"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.