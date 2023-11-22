Britney Spears Was 'Heartbroken' After Losing Grammy Award to Christina Aguilera: 'Her Whole Life Had Been Dedicated to Winning'
Jamie Lynn Spears revealed the moment that made her sister, Britney, never want to attend a specific award show again.
On a recent episode of the popular U.K. reality show I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, the 32-year-old told costar Sam Thompson that the "Toxic" singer was "heartbroken" after Christina Aguilera beat her at the 2000 Grammy Awards.
"Want to hear about something really embarrassing that happened one time?" Jamie Lynn said on the competition show. "It involves my sister. She was up for her first Grammy. It was her and Christina [Aguilera]."
"Britney was clearly the bigger star of that year, she worked her a-- off," she added.
The mother-of-two — who shares Maddie, 15, with ex Casey Aldridge, and Ivey, 5, with husband Jamie Watson — detailed how MTV camera crews were at their home watching the Spears family for their reactions because "it was like a no-brainer" that Britney would be winning that night.
"And she's there and she lost," Jamie Lynn continued. "She was at the awards show, she was at the Grammys. I was so young, I was probably like 8 or 7 or something. I just remember being like, ‘This is c---.'"
"Christina won it, and by the way remember Christina was wonderfully talented," the Sweet Magnolias actress clarified. "But that year, I mean come on, let's be honest, 'It’s Britney, b----' like always."
"She was really like, 'I don’t ever want to go to the Grammys,'" Jamie Lynn explained of the painful loss. "She was heartbroken about that because her whole life had been dedicated to winning that."
As OK! previously reported, prior to making her debut on the show, Jamie gushed she was "wildly excited and nervous" to be a contestant.
"There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me so I don’t take any of it seriously. Going on I’m A Celebrity will be a nice way for people to see the real me," she confessed in a press release. "This is an opportunity to be myself and do something really cool and have some awesome experiences in the meantime."
"I hope I will learn something new about myself," she noted. "I would think I was such a bad--- if I won this. But I am going in there to enjoy this whole experience — even if it is for one second…"