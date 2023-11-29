Britney Spears Repeatedly Says 'Good Morning' While Naked in Bed During Strange Video: Watch
Britney Spears continues to confuse fans with her odd social media behavior.
In a bizarre clip shared to Instagram on Tuesday, November 28, the pop icon, 41, filmed herself naked while laying in bed as she repeatedly said "good morning" to her 42.7 million followers.
After first uttering the friendly phrase, Spears — who wore nothing but a black lace choker — said it again while zooming in on her teeth, making silly faces and showing off parts of her body.
"💅🏼🕊️🕊️," the "Toxic" singer captioned the strange footage while turning off the comments section.
Spears has never been shy about showing off her body to the world. In her smash-hit memoir, The Woman in Me, the Crossroads actress explained the reasons behind her wild social media antics.
"I know that a lot of people don't understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses," she wrote in the best-selling book. "But I think if they'd been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people's approval, they'd understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel s--- and taking my own picture."
Despite wanting to use her freedom the way she wants, her sons, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, have not been big fans of their mother baring it all on Instagram.
"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself,'" her ex-husband Kevin Federline said in an interview last year. "But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."
Following Federline's comments, Spears fired back at the accusation. "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," the chart-topper wrote on Instagram in response to the father of her kids, 45. "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram."
"Britney will never stop loving her boys no matter what," an insider said of Spears and her broken relationship with her children. "Despite everything that’s happened in the past, she has not given up hope on repairing their relationship and spending as much time with them as she can. They will always be her sons and that motherly love for them is unconditional."