Britney Spears Repeatedly Says 'Good Morning' While Naked in Bed During Strange Video: Watch

After first uttering the friendly phrase, Spears — who wore nothing but a black lace choker — said it again while zooming in on her teeth, making silly faces and showing off parts of her body.

"💅🏼🕊️🕊️," the "Toxic" singer captioned the strange footage while turning off the comments section.

Spears has never been shy about showing off her body to the world. In her smash-hit memoir, The Woman in Me, the Crossroads actress explained the reasons behind her wild social media antics.