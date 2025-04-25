Jamie Lynn Spears, 34, Shows Off Her Tiny Bikini as She Lays in the Sand: Photos
Jamie Lynn Spears is beach-ready and loving life right now.
The 34-year-old actress and singer hit the sand in a fun and flirty two-piece, pairing a yellow-striped bikini top with bright orange bottoms. She looked totally at ease as she stretched out on the beach with waves crashing behind her, flashing a big smile under a white bucket hat and oversized sunnies.
In true Spears fashion, she dropped a fun teaser while she was there — drawing “Season 5” in the sand next to her.
“It’s official🎬SEASON 5 of SWEET MAGNOLIAS is happening!!! #SWEETMAGNOLIAS #SEASON5 #NETFLIX,” she captioned the Instagram post.
Back in July 2019, Netflix first announced that Spears was joining the Sweet Magnolias cast as Noreen Fitzgibbons, based on the book series by Sherryl Woods. Since then, she's been a series regular every season — and now fans are getting ready for more.
The beachy post comes just a few months after Spears opened up in February about how Season 4 hit close to home — especially one episode where her character stepped in to help a young girl with a nosebleed.
That moment felt even more personal to her as hit Netflix series' previous season was released one day after the Special Forces alum marked the eighth anniversary of her daughter Maddie's near-fatal ATV crash.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Today is extra special,” the actress wrote at the time. “bc it’s Maddie’s #MiracleAnniversary and we could never have made it through that time without God, our faith, the first responders, amazing medical teams, family and the prayers & support from our community, as well as from you guys all around the world.”
The Zoey 101 star also talked about how deeply connected she and Maddie are to Sweet Magnolias.
“I’m posting some pics of Maddie on the set of Sweet Magnolias over the years, bc it was my first job after the accident and after having Ivey, it was a real turning point in my life to get be a part of the Sweet Mags family & community,” she wrote.
She added, “We have nothing without the love and support of those around us, and I’m so grateful to be a part of a show that’s built on that simple fact. 1 more day until SEASON 4 is y’all’s🤍I’ll never let this day pass without saying THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU🤍.”
Years after the ordeal, Spears still tears up talking about the accident that nearly took Maddie’s life.
"I almost lost my oldest daughter," she recalled during a November 2023 episode of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here. "She drowned and we couldn’t save her."
“She was trapped under a little side-by-side that we ride around our pond,” Spears shared. "We tried really hard."
To this day, Spears is still traumatized.
"My father-in-law, my mother-in-law, me and my husband, we run to jump in to save her and you kind of — in that moment you think, 'This is not real. She’s going to pop up, this isn’t real,'" she explained. "I could feel her arm, and I’m jerking it, I couldn’t get her up because it’s a pretty heavy machine. In that moment you think, you know logically she’s been underwater too long."