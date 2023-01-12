Jamie Lynn Spears Admits She Felt Like A 'Crap Mom' For Leaving Kids Behind To Film Reality Show 'Special Forces'
Jamie Lynn Spears admitted she felt guilty for appearing on Fox's new reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, as it forced her to be away from her kids, Maddie, 14, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge, and 4-year-old daughter Ivey, whom she shares with husband Jamie Watson.
“I miss my children if I’m away from them for like, you know, a couple of hours,” the actress, 31, shared during her confessional interview on the Wednesday, January 11, episode.
The Zoey 101 alum then broke down to one of the Navy SEALS, where she went into detail about why she wanted to quit the show.
“It probably goes back to a lot of things, and not only do I just love them and want to be with them, but also being away from them like this even just for myself it makes me feel like a crap mom,” she stated. “They didn’t ask for their mom to be gone.”
As OK! previously reported, Spears hasn't been shy about talking about her past while on the series, focuses on celebrities pushing themselves out of their comfort zone while participating in training challenges.
“Growing up, my sister became famous, worldwide famous, when I was very young,” Jamie Lynn recalled of her sister, Britney Spears.
"I’m so proud of her, love her to death, but I don’t know. Sometimes I feel like I don’t really have anything for myself," she continued. "I struggle with self-esteem all the time."
The sisters have been feuding ever since Britney, 41, was freed from her conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer has been outspoken about her family, even claiming Jamie Lynn wrote about their relationship in her memoir just for monetary gain.
After Jamie Lynn's confessions aired on television, Britney seemingly replied via social media.
"Jamie Lynn, you need to feel self-worth being my sister!!!" Britney snapped back. "Just look UP sweetheart … remember IT’S NOT WHAT YOU SEE, IT’S WHAT’S IN YOUR HANDS !!!"