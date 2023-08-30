Britney Spears Believes Sam Asghari Was 'Secretly Working With' Her Dad Since 'Early on in Their Relationship': Source
Britney Spears reportedly had concerns about a potential business relationship between soon-to-be ex-husband Sam Asghari and her estranged father.
A source spilled the Princess of Pop is worried that the 29-year-old may have been sharing private details about her life with her dad, Jamie, for years.
"Britney has reason to believe that Sam was secretly working with her dad Jamie since early on in their relationship," the source told a news outlet.
"Sam would supply information to Jamie that would help to keep her locked in the conservatorship," the source clarified. "In exchange, Sam was given access to her and her money. Britney now feels like Sam was being deceitful all along."
Sam filed for divorce earlier this month, citing their date of separation as July 28. Rumors swirled that the couple called it quits after having a blowout fight in which the personal trainer accused her of cheating on him.
As OK! previously reported, Sam allegedly had an issue with her "hanging out with other men." An insider spilled that he'd been specifically bothered after seeing a video of the "Toxic" singer dancing with her manager, Cade Hudson.
"Sam thought she and Cade, who really is just a pal, hooked up and [he] confronted her about it," the insider claimed at the time. "She denied it, but he didn’t believe her, and she ended up in tears. That night, she told him it was over and kicked him out."
"It wasn’t a perfect union, not by a long shot," they continued. "There was a lot of mistrust."
Other sources revealed that Sam had been emotionally "checked out" of their relationship for months and spent his days "playing video games" rather than working on their romance.
"Instead of working with her family to get her help, [they feel that] he abandoned her as soon as things got tough," the source said.
