OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears' Alleged Obsession With Knives Continues: See Her Slicing Skills

britney spears obsession knives omelette video sleeps pillow
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram/ MEGA
By:

Aug. 22 2023, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Are Britney Spears' cooking skills progressing?

The Princess of Pop — who has openly expressed a desire to become a chef — updated fans with a video of herself making an omelette in a kitchen, though the knife in her hand has possibly become a cause for concern after several sources previously accused her of being obsessed with the sharp utensil.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears obsession knives omelette video sleeps pillow
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears allegedly sleeps with a knife under her pillow for protection.

On Tuesday, August 22, the "Toxic" singer uploaded a sped up video of herself using a knife to slice up peppers and tomatoes to include as ingredients in an omelette she was making on the stove.

"Why don’t restaurants serve bell peppers in omelettes??? That’s how I like it!!! It’s the only way…they are so sweet 🫑 !!!" Spears captioned the clip, which was posted just hours after OK! reported that her manager, Cade Hudson, and lawyer Matthew Rosengart were allegedly responsible for making sure the superstar stays fed and cared for.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears used a knife to make breakfast after a source claimed her lawyer and manager have to make sure she eats.

The post coincidentally came just days after an insider revealed that the 41-year-old's "fascination with knives" left her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, worried.

Spears — who was accused of attacking Asghari in his sleep — "was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection," which is why she reportedly sleeps with one underneath her pillow every night.

Similar claims were made during the documentary Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, which debuted on May 15.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

During the film, TV producer Harvey Levin explained how Spears' alleged knife obsession came to life, noting the troubled singer was terrified someone was going to arrive at her bedside in the middle of the night, "strap her to a gurney and take her to a psych ward."

Another source backed up Levin's claims, insisting Spears lives in "constant fear" of being "re-institutionalized" due to PTSD from being stuck in an abusive conservatorship for more than 13 years.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears obsession knives omelette video sleeps pillow
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears on Wednesday, August 16.

Source: OK!

Concerns for Spears' well-being skyrocketed after Asghari filed for divorce from the "Circus" vocalist on Wednesday, August 16, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Spears addressed the breakup two days later, informing her Instagram followers: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.