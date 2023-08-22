Britney Spears' Alleged Obsession With Knives Continues: See Her Slicing Skills
Are Britney Spears' cooking skills progressing?
The Princess of Pop — who has openly expressed a desire to become a chef — updated fans with a video of herself making an omelette in a kitchen, though the knife in her hand has possibly become a cause for concern after several sources previously accused her of being obsessed with the sharp utensil.
On Tuesday, August 22, the "Toxic" singer uploaded a sped up video of herself using a knife to slice up peppers and tomatoes to include as ingredients in an omelette she was making on the stove.
"Why don’t restaurants serve bell peppers in omelettes??? That’s how I like it!!! It’s the only way…they are so sweet 🫑 !!!" Spears captioned the clip, which was posted just hours after OK! reported that her manager, Cade Hudson, and lawyer Matthew Rosengart were allegedly responsible for making sure the superstar stays fed and cared for.
The post coincidentally came just days after an insider revealed that the 41-year-old's "fascination with knives" left her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, worried.
Spears — who was accused of attacking Asghari in his sleep — "was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection," which is why she reportedly sleeps with one underneath her pillow every night.
Similar claims were made during the documentary Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, which debuted on May 15.
During the film, TV producer Harvey Levin explained how Spears' alleged knife obsession came to life, noting the troubled singer was terrified someone was going to arrive at her bedside in the middle of the night, "strap her to a gurney and take her to a psych ward."
Another source backed up Levin's claims, insisting Spears lives in "constant fear" of being "re-institutionalized" due to PTSD from being stuck in an abusive conservatorship for more than 13 years.
Concerns for Spears' well-being skyrocketed after Asghari filed for divorce from the "Circus" vocalist on Wednesday, August 16, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
Spears addressed the breakup two days later, informing her Instagram followers: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!"