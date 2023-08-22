Britney Spears' Alleged Obsession With Knives Continues: See Her Slicing Skills

On Tuesday, August 22, the "Toxic" singer uploaded a sped up video of herself using a knife to slice up peppers and tomatoes to include as ingredients in an omelette she was making on the stove.

"Why don’t restaurants serve bell peppers in omelettes??? That’s how I like it!!! It’s the only way…they are so sweet 🫑 !!!" Spears captioned the clip, which was posted just hours after OK! reported that her manager, Cade Hudson, and lawyer Matthew Rosengart were allegedly responsible for making sure the superstar stays fed and cared for.