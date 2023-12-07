Sam Asghari Dodges Question About Estranged Wife Britney Spears Possibly Reconciling With Father Jamie
Sam Asghari is staying silent.
While running errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 6, the hunky actor, 29, refused to give any info when was grilled by a photographer about his estranged wife, Britney Spears, and her possible reconciliation with her father, Jamie Spears.
While the paparazzo badgered the Black Monday star — who split from Spears in August — for his take on the possible father-daughter reunion, Asghari continued looking for his car in the parking garage and only expressed that he hoped he didn't get a ticket.
The attempt at getting any tea from the pop icon's former husband comes after it was reported that Britney, 42, may be thinking about turning the page in her relationship with the patriarch, 71, after he had his leg amputated.
"He had a knee replacement and got a terrible infection from it," an insider claimed of Jamie's health woes.
While it's unclear if the Spears family will come back together, the "Toxic" singer opened up about her relationship with her dad in her memoir, The Woman in Me, detailing how he treated her when he became her conservator in 2008.
"If I thought getting criticized about my body in the press was bad, it hurt even more from my own father. He repeatedly told me I looked fat and that I was going to have to do something about it," she wrote.
- 'Sam Better Watch His Back': Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Will Get Revenge After Sam Asghari Calls Him A 'Total D*ck,' Insider Dishes
- Sam Asghari Calls New Britney Spears Documentary 'Absolutely Disgusting'
- 'Jamie Is A Total D*ck': Sam Asghari Blasts Britney Spears' Dad After Explosive Documentary Details Contentious Relationship
"I’d been eyeballed so much growing up, I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back," the "Lucky" artist explained. "But under the conservatorship I was made to understand that those days were now over. I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take."
"I think back now on my father and his associates having control over my body and my money for that long and it makes me feel sick… Think of how many male artists gambled all their money away; how many had substance abuse or mental health issues," Britney penned. "No one tried to take away their control over their bodies and money. I didn't deserve what my family did to me."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Jamie has attempted to defend himself from his daughter's shocking allegations and why she was put under the legal constraint. "I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don’t know if she’d be alive. I don’t," he said in a 2022 interview.
TMZ attempted to conduct the interview with Asghari.