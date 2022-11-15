Jana Kramer Claims She Got Ghosted By Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans After 'Embarrassing' Bathroom Incident
Jana Kramer's potential romance with Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans came to a screeching halt after an embarrassing bathroom incident.
Recalling on her "Whine Down" podcast how she blew it with the Captain America actor, Kramer admitted on the Sunday, November 13, episode, "To this day I’m actually sort of mortified…this is so embarrassing."
Kramer, 38, claimed Evans, 41, invited her over to his California pad for a "sleepover" while his pals from Boston were in town. "And so I had asparagus for dinner that night so I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me," claimed the One Tree Hill star, adding that she went to sleep before the handsome hunk.
Chalking the reason she got ghosted up to the not-so-charming smell of her pee, Kramer continued, "And so that’s the last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again."
"I did the asparagus walk of shame out of his house," Kramer quipped.
Though the "I Got the Boy" country songstress said the famous stars "didn't hookup that night," she gushed that Evans is a "great kisser" and "super sexy."
And while Kramer believed she blew it with the Knives Out actor, she confessed that she slid into his DMs last year when she heard he was looking for love. Kramer didn't disclose whether Evans responded, but he may have already been seeing actress Alba Baptista at that time.
Last week, it was reported that Evans and Baptista have been dating "for over a year, and it’s serious," per a source. "They are in love, and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."
As OK! exclusively reported, months before they were a confirmed item, the good-looking couple was spotted packing on the PDA at the Capital Grille in Burlington, Mass.
“They looked so in love and even shared an intimate kiss,” our insider revealed earlier this year of their romantic evening — which took place just outside of Evans hometown of Boston. “They were super affectionate at the table together and he was genuinely so kind to all of the guests and staff.”
Shortly after news of their romance broke, Evans and the 25-year-old model were seen holding hands while taking a stroll through Central Park.
Evans and Baptisa haven't shied away from flaunting their newfound love in public; however, they have remained tight lipped about their blossoming romance. On the other hand, Kramer doesn't mind spilling the dirty deets of her love life — former love life, that is.
Kramer shockingly claimed in a podcast episode that aired earlier this month that her ex-husband Mike Caussin rarely went down on her.
"My ex-husband, the third … he didn’t do that for the first time until we were maybe getting back together, when he got out of rehab," Kramer spilled, referring to Caussin's rehab stint for sex addiction after he was caught stepping out on his then-wife.