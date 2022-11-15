Jana Kramer Claims She Got Ghosted By Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans After 'Embarrassing' Bathroom Incident

Kramer, 38, claimed Evans, 41, invited her over to his California pad for a "sleepover" while his pals from Boston were in town. "And so I had asparagus for dinner that night so I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me," claimed the One Tree Hill star, adding that she went to sleep before the handsome hunk.

Chalking the reason she got ghosted up to the not-so-charming smell of her pee, Kramer continued, "And so that’s the last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again."