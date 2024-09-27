or
Miranda Lambert Drops Jaws in Low-Cut Dress Alongside Husband Brendan McLoughlin at 2024 People's Choice Country Awards: Photos

Photo of Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
Source: mega

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin worked the cameras in Nashville.

By:

Sept. 27 2024, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Miranda Lambert brought the wow factor to the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards.

For the Thursday, September 26, event held in Nashville, Tenn., the singer stepped out in a dark gray sequined dress that featured long sleeves and a deep V-neckline.

miranda lambert low cut dress husband brendan mcloughlin peoples choice country awards photos
Source: @mirandalambert/instagram

Miranda Lambert stunned at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards.

The blonde beauty, 40, accessorized with a statement necklace that featured turquoise stones, a gold clutch and reddish-brown slingback heels.

The Grammy winner was accompanied by husband Brendan McLoughlin, who wore head-to-toe black.

miranda lambert
Source: mega

The singer's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, was by her side at the event in Nashville, Tenn.

The crooner's fans raved over her glam appearance via Instagram, with one person commenting, "Gahhhh 😍 these looks just keep getting better!"

"MA’AM 🔥🥵🌶️🤩," another person simply penned, while a third declared, "Such a beautiful woman❤️❤️."

This is the second time this month the spouses went to an awards show together, as they also came out for the 2024 MTV VMAs in NYC on September 11.

A few days before the show, Lambert gushed over their romance and admitted she never saw herself ending up with a "city boy."

Miranda Lambert

miranda lambert low cut dress husband brendan mcloughlin peoples choice country awards photos
Source: mega

The musician was honored with the Country Icon Award at the show.

"It was the most random thing, but it was meant to be," she spilled in an interview of meeting the former cop while she performed on Good Morning America in 2018, where he was working for the NYPD. "He’s such a great friend and really supportive, but he does his own thing. I [also] got to spend a lot of time in New York. We had an apartment in Soho, and I just got to be a tourist and immerse myself in the city."

miranda lambert low cut dress husband brendan mcloughlin peoples choice country awards photos
Source: mega

The couple married in 2019.

When asked the biggest lesson she's taken away from their relationship, the guitarist replied, "I guess the thing I’ve learned the most is just that communication is everything. Love doesn’t always cut it. You’ve got to talk about s---. And you have to compromise sometimes and be willing to listen to each other when you have something important to say. Love is hard some days, but the reward is so worth it."

While arguing with her spouse isn't fun, she always appreciates his point of view.

"He's from a law enforcement and first responder family. Our attitudes sort of, like, they aligned. And he's someone in my life that's not a 'yes' person," said Lambert. "I don't believe in surrounding yourself with 'yes' people at all and I don't do that. I don't think it's healthy, mentally."

"Brendan's just very honest, and he's a harsh New Yorker, and I like that because he just tells it like it is," added the star. "He doesn't sugarcoat. He calls me on my s---."

