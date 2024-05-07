'Sad and Pathetic': Jana Kramer Slammed for Claiming 'Always Drunk' Travis Kelce Has Influenced Taylor Swift to 'Drink More'
Jana Kramer is under fire after claiming that Travis Kelce seems to have influenced Taylor Swift in the wrong ways.
On a new episode of her "Whine Down" podcast, the mother-of-three discussed the pair's whirlwind romance, confessing that though she used to think they made a "cute" couple, she now worries about the athlete's behavior.
"To me, he’s always drunk. Every time I’ve ever seen a video he’s just always drunk," the country singer, 40, shared.
The One Tree Hill alum feels his habits rubbed off on his girlfriend, noting of the Grammy winner, "I see her drinking more now ... Like, the company you keep."
Kramer — who is pregnant with her and fiancé Allan Russell's first child together and her fourth overall — added that she finds it "corny" and "cheesy" that Kelce doesn't hesitate to publicly talk about his relationship with the "Fortnight" crooner.
She even accused him of "loving the attention" that's come from their romance.
"I’ve just kind of heard things that I don’t love," Kramer added of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. "But again, I just want everyone to be happy is what I’ll default to."
Social media users were more than annoyed by the pregnant singer's words.
"I find it sad and pathetic when people go after the lowest hanging fruit in the tree for attention. [Kramer] knows if she mentions [Swift's] name people would go to her podcast to hear what she said," one individual tweeted. "Sad that she can’t attract listeners on her own merit."
Another person stated that Kramer shouldn't be commenting on other people's personal lives given her own past turmoil, which includes three divorces.
"Jana Kramer calling anyone’s relationship corny is funny," another individual said. "She was [allegedly] a mistress to Shawn Booth, has been married 3 times to men who all cheated on her 352 times and she used it for publicity and now she’s pregnant by a guy she met last Thursday. Give me a break girl."
This isn't the first time the actress has mentioned the musician on her podcast, as she recalled the time her daughter, Jolie Caussin, 8, asked her, "Mom, is it OK that I don't like Taylor Swift?"
Kramer ensured her child, "Honey, 1000%, you can like whoever you want."
"It's just because she's super famous, you know, and everyone loves her does not mean that you have to love her too," she explained to Jolie. "Just [like] the Beatles. It's like, you don't have to like that. And sometimes, I didn't like the Beatles because everyone loved the Beatles. So I've always kinda go opposite."