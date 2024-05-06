OK Magazine
Tom Brady Trolls Chiefs Over Increase in Teenage Girl Fanbase Amid Taylor Swift's Relationship With Travis Kelce: Watch

tom brady roasts chiefs travis kelce taylor swift fans watch
Source: MEGA
By:

May 6 2024, Updated 12:45 p.m. ET

Tom Brady may have retired from football, but he still referenced a few NFL teams during his Netflix roast.

On Sunday, May 5, the former quarterback closed out The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady with a subtle jab at the Kansas City Chiefs and their newfound fandom of Swifties thanks to Taylor Swift's relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.

tom brady roasts chiefs travis kelce taylor swift fans watch
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady poked fun at the Kansas City Chiefs during his own roast on Netflix.

While Brady spent most of the evening at the receiving end of hilarious jokes from special guests — including the roast's host, Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski, Kim Kardashian and more — he made sure to wrap things up with a witty remark about the reigning Super Bowl champs.

"Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest. It helps when your fans are 14-year-old girls," he said in reference to the noticeable increase in young female fans ever since Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023.

Source: @_MLFootball/X
tom brady roasts chiefs travis kelce taylor swift fans watch
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady trolled Travis Kelce's new fanbase amid his relationship with Taylor Swift.

"And in honor of TayTay, let's take a look at the Chiefs Eras; Terrible for 50 years, good for five. SHAKE IT OFF," he continued, acknowledging the 14-time Grammy winner's hit 2014 song from her album 1989 — a track Travis recently admitted was "one of [his] favorites" when dancing to it during his and brother Jason Kelce's live "New Heights" podcast show last month.

Tom's Chiefs joke came after he was put through the wringer about his 23-season career in the NFL, his highly publicized divorce from Gisele Bündchen, his and Kim's dating rumors and more.

tom brady roasts chiefs travis kelce taylor swift fans watch
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's large fandom started supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after the pop star and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023.

The roast started off with a bang, as Kevin didn't hesitate to call out Tom regarding his failed marriage to the Victoria's Secret angel.

"Gisele gave you an ultimatum. She said you have to retire or you're done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9, you gotta do it, and all it will cost is your wife and your kids, you gotta do what the f--- you gotta do," the comedian declared before bringing up the model's new boyfriend, jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente.

tom brady roasts chiefs travis kelce taylor swift fans watch
Source: @tombrady/instagram

Tom Brady was mocked for his failed marriage to Gisele Bündchen.

Source: OK!

"You know who also f----- their coach?" Kevin continued after mentioning Tom's longtime coach Bill Belichick. "Gisele, she f----- her karate coach. I mean, Jesus Christ, Tom, one of the smartest quarterbacks who ever played the game, Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?"

Tom and Gisele tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed two kidsBenjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 — before finalizing their divorce in 2022.

