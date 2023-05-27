Jane Fonda Claims Robert Redford 'Didn't Like Kissing' Her in Movies: 'He Just Has an Issue With Women'

Fonda has been spilling quite a few tales from her storied past, revealing on the May 15 episode of of Watch What Happens Live that she once saw "skinny" Michael Jackson in the buff!

"He came and visited me when we were shooting On Golden Pond, and I had a little cottage right on the lake, and it was a beautiful, moonlit night," the mom-of-three said, noting the singer asked her to go skinny-dipping.

"I think because he knew he was going to die young and I would talk about him being naked," she joked of the situation.