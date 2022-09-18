This Could Be It! 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Jets Off On Family Vacation Without Husband Kody, Sparking Rumors She's Left Him For Good
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown went to Hawaii without her husband, Kody Brown, sparking speculations that their relationship could be on the rocks.
Janelle, 54, posted the update on Instagram — a weekend selfie with her daughter Savannah, 17. "I'm in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savannah and my sister," she captioned the post. "So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly."
In their response to the post, fans were quick to wonder if the absence of Kody, 53, meant that they had broken up.
BONUS MOM! 'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN SPLURGES ON FANCY DINNER OUT WITH JANELLE'S SON HUNTER
"I don't think that Janelle is married to [Kody] anymore. If I'm being honest," wrote a follower. Another person added that anytime away from Kody must be an "amazing and liberating feeling."
Others gushed over how great it was to see her have a pleasant time with the people she cared about. "I'm so happy you and Christine and all of the kids are staying close and living a wonderful life," a fan wrote. "Blessings to you all. I also have to say that you are so beautiful and just glowing Janelle."
'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN THANKS FANS 'FOR SUPPORTING ME AND MY JOURNEY,' ADMITS SHE WAS 'NERVOUS' TO GO PUBLIC WITH KODY BROWN SPLIT
Janelle and Kody married in 1993, and this is not the first time in the recent past that their marriage has been plagued with rumors of an impending split. Earlier this year, Janelle reportedly moved out of her family home into a luxury RV with fans speculating she may be planning to leave the Brown family patriarch.
Janelle hasn't been shy about discussing her marital issues in the past. As OK! previously reported, she openly admitted that she once considered following Christine's lead and leaving plural marriage.
Christine, 50, announced in November 2021 that she was ending her 27 years of marriage with Kody. The father-of-18's relationship with Meri, 51, is also in bad shape, with the latter admitting earlier this year that she felt she was "estranged" from Kody.