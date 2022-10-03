Boiling Point: Kody Brown Demands Sister Wives 'Conform To Patriarchy Again' After Christine Announces Split

Kody said he didn't understand why she wanted to move to Utah if it wasn't for another man.

"I’ve never understood her need to move. I don’t understand it at all unless there’s some guy she wants to date there," he explained in a confessional. "Or she wants to get away from me so my stink isn’t on her so she can date. I think the fact that I was spread so thin … plural marriage just hasn’t worked for her in many, many years."

When Christine said the move was the "best choice" for her and their six kids, Kody seemingly lost his cool, calling for the rest of the wives to "conform to patriarchy again."