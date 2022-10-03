Boiling Point: Kody Brown Demands Sister Wives 'Conform To Patriarchy Again' After Christine Announces Split
Kody Brown is demanding order in his household. As the Brown family takes a serious blow to their dynamic after Christine Brown told her sister wives about her split from their husband, Kody is left bitter that his family didn't turn out like he "designed."
"Here’s the funny thing in plural marriage: a wife works with you or works against you," the 53-year-old said on the Sunday, October 2, episode of Sister Wives.
Before Christine broke the news to Meri, Janelle and Robyn, Kody reflected on his relationships with his sister wives over the years, telling the cameras: “Christine was usually fairly compliant then we decided we didn’t want to move to Utah when Christine wanted to move to Utah. It’s like, ‘Well, I’m going to Utah.’ Christine became suddenly very independent.”
Christine, 50, announced in November 2021 that she chose to leave Kody and move to Utah with his children, leaving the patriarch upset when he realized he would barely see the exes' youngest daughter, Truely, after the move from Arizona.
Kody said he didn't understand why she wanted to move to Utah if it wasn't for another man.
"I’ve never understood her need to move. I don’t understand it at all unless there’s some guy she wants to date there," he explained in a confessional. "Or she wants to get away from me so my stink isn’t on her so she can date. I think the fact that I was spread so thin … plural marriage just hasn’t worked for her in many, many years."
When Christine said the move was the "best choice" for her and their six kids, Kody seemingly lost his cool, calling for the rest of the wives to "conform to patriarchy again."
Saying he felt bitter because their unconventional family didn't pan out as he had planned, the father-of-many added, "I’m disappointed in how I’ve managed this. I felt like all of your independence was more important [and] in that [thought process] we sort of loss some sort of community. I guess I’m just sorry we failed."
Though Christine's split from her family has been public knowledge for quite some time, the Sunday episode offered a glimpse of the tense conversation she had to have with her sister wives before starting her life over as a single woman.
“[It’s] no secret that Kody and I have been in a rough spot for a long time. I have decided to leave," Christine started to tell the family after inviting them over to her place. "I’m going to leave Kody. Just leave."
After a long moment of silence amongst the reality stars, Christine continued, "It’s a hard decision. I need to make a choice for happiness. There hasn’t been a lot of hope at all until I decided to leave. I feel strongly this is the best choice."
Since stepping away from polygamy, Christine appears to be doing better than ever, often showing off her fun-filled adventures on social media.
Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.