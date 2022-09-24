'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reflects On The End Of Her 'Spiritual Marriage' With Kody Brown

Admitting that the future was "huge" for her, she noted that she and the 53-year-old polygamous patriarch shared many great moments. "We both are who we are today because of the marriage and the time that we had together, so it's not a failure," she said in the confessional.

However, it eventually dawned upon her that things were not working out between them, at least from her perspective.

"I realized there's no real intimacy," she explained. "I mean, sex has been something that has been missing for sure, but the intimacy of the marriage. It just wasn't there."