'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals She Rocks Out To 'Empowering' Playlist Featuring Kelly Clarkson

"So the last couple years before I left Kody, every time the radio would come on it's always songs about your love and forever love," she explained in an Instagram video posted on Saturday, October 8. "And I just remember thinking 'ugh.' So I made this empowering playlist."

'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN GUSHES SHE IS 'SO PROUD' AFTER DAUGHTER TRUELY EARNS SPECIAL AWARD FOLLOWING KODY BROWN SPLIT

Christine revealed that Kelly Clarkson is featured heavily, with "Since You Been Gone" and "Stronger" making the cut. She mentioned Lady Gaga and Pink are also key players.

"It's an incredible, incredible playlist," she added.