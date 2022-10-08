OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals She Rocks Out To 'Empowering' Playlist Featuring Kelly Clarkson

christine brown kelly clarkson
Source: @christine_brownsw/Instagram; mega
By:

Oct. 8 2022, Published 6:37 p.m. ET

All about the girl power! Sister Wives star Christine Brown took to her Instagram Stories to share a few tracks from one of her favorite, "empowering" playlists that she made when she just wasn't in the mood for love songs.

sister wives christine brown empowering playlist kelly clarkson
Source: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

"So the last couple years before I left Kody, every time the radio would come on it's always songs about your love and forever love," she explained in an Instagram video posted on Saturday, October 8. "And I just remember thinking 'ugh.' So I made this empowering playlist."

'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN GUSHES SHE IS 'SO PROUD' AFTER DAUGHTER TRUELY EARNS SPECIAL AWARD FOLLOWING KODY BROWN SPLIT

Christine revealed that Kelly Clarkson is featured heavily, with "Since You Been Gone" and "Stronger" making the cut. She mentioned Lady Gaga and Pink are also key players.

"It's an incredible, incredible playlist," she added.

sister wives christine brown empowering playlist kelly clarkson
Source: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

This update comes one day after Christine set off for a mini road trip with her daughter Ysabel.

"Traveling with family can make short trips long or long trips short," she captioned a series of sweet snapshots of herself and 19-year-old daughter on Friday, October 7. "This was a short long trip! #family #mom #blessed #oma."

sister wives christine brown empowering playlist kelly clarkson
Source: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

The first picture featured the mother-of-six pulling a silly face while Ysabel drove the car. The mother-daughter duo were dressed casually, with Ysabel in a grey tee and Christine in a soft pink top.

'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN THANKS FANS 'FOR SUPPORTING ME AND MY JOURNEY,' ADMITS SHE WAS 'NERVOUS' TO GO PUBLIC WITH KODY BROWN SPLIT

They two were still all smiles in the second snap. This time, Ysabel rocked a University of Iowa sweatshirt and her mother sported a blue v-neck shirt.

Source: OK!

Along with Ysabel, the 50-year-old also shares Aspen, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 20, and 12-year-old Truely with Kody.

As OK! previously reported, the reality star announced she'd called it quits with the Brown family patriarch in November 2021. The split is currently being explored in the most recent season of TLC's Sister Wives.

Christine and Truely currently live in Utah, near her two eldest daughters.

