'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Left In Tears As Christine Reveals Her Decision To Leave Kody In New Clip
Getting it all off her chest. Christine Brown is finally telling her fellow sister wives about her decision to leave her husband, Kody, after more than 25 years of marriage.
In a recently released sneak peek of the upcoming Sunday, October 2, episode, the mother-of-six sits down with Meri, 51, Janelle, 53, and Robyn, 43 — however, the 50-year-old receives mixed emotions in response to her bombshell confession, especially from Robyn.
"It's no secret that Kody and I have been in a rough spot for a long time, and I have decided to leave. I'm going to leave Kody," she admits, before adding that while it was a difficult decision to make, she needed to do it for her own "happiness."
"I need to make a choice to have joy in my life and peace and there hasn't been a lot of hope at all until I decided to leave," she continues. "I feel strongly this is the best choice for me."
Robyn — long rumored to be Kody's "favorite" wife — immediately gets teary from the announcement.
"I was so worried this is what you were going to talk about," she tells Christine. "I knew you packed his stuff up, I knew that. But I didn't know how final it was or if it was just a break or something."
Kody's first wife, Meri, confesses she's shocked, but the split wasn't quite as surprising to all of the family.
"I intellectually have known this is coming, but here we are today," Janelle, who is known for being close with Christine, said in a confessional. "It's hard to know something and then to have it actually happen."
As OK! previously reported, Christine had been worried about how this conversation would effect the future of her relationships with her sister wives.
"I don't want to burn bridges at the end of this," she explained at the time. "Some relationships are going to be fine, some are not going to be fine. I know that they're going to be frustrated and mad and hurt and feel betrayed ... I can't be their sister wife anymore. I can be their friend."
ET was first to report the sneak peek clip.