'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Left In Tears As Christine Reveals Her Decision To Leave Kody In New Clip

Getting it all off her chest. Christine Brown is finally telling her fellow sister wives about her decision to leave her husband, Kody, after more than 25 years of marriage.

In a recently released sneak peek of the upcoming Sunday, October 2, episode, the mother-of-six sits down with Meri, 51, Janelle, 53, and Robyn, 43 — however, the 50-year-old receives mixed emotions in response to her bombshell confession, especially from Robyn.