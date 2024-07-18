'Classless' Janelle Monáe Takes Down Michael Jackson Blanket Balcony Incident Parody Clip After Intense Backlash
Janelle Monáe couldn’t handle the heat.
After recently posting a parody video recreating when the late Michael Jackson dangled his baby boy Bigi “Blanket” Jackson off of a balcony, the singer, 38, was bashed for her insensitive post.
In the clip, which has since be taken down by the star, Janelle dressed up as the King of Pop — who passed away at age 50 — while wearing a wig and a red shirt. She then used a robot dog wrapped in a blanket in replacement of the child.
Needless to say, people were not happy with the performer.
“The fact that @JanelleMonae is so classless now and attacking @JanetJackson brother Michael Jackson who has been dead over 15 years is pathetic and sad. Janelle, I hope you never have to face his sister now because what you did was sick and evil and you know it!” one user penned of the Grammy-nominated songstress.
“Not sure what made @JanelleMonae think it was a good idea to re-enact a low point in Michael Jackson’s career 22 years after it happened and 15 years after his death,” another individual pointed out, while one more hater added, “Janelle Monàe lost all my respect today. Ain’t nothing funny about that. LET MICHAEL JACKSON REST IN PEACE.”
While some did not believe the joke to be appropriate, others praised the “I Like That” artist for her hilarious skit.
“Janelle Monàe so d--- unserious bc why tf she dangling that robot out the window like she MJ,” one person penned, while another wrote, “ICONIC!!! I think he’d have loved this tbh.”
“She even dressed like him lololol and the haaair,” a third fan noted.
In November 2002, seven years before Michael’s death, the icon made headlines for holding his then-9-month-old son over the balcony at the Berlin’s Adlon Hotel.
Fans watched in suspense as the baby dangled hundreds of feet in the air. The “Thriller” crooner later apologized for his actions, claiming he “got caught up in the moment” and he “would never intentionally endanger the lives” of his offspring.
In addition to Blanket, now 22, Michael also had son Prince Jackson, 27, and daughter Paris Jackson, 26, whom he shared with ex-wife Debbie Rowe.
As OK! previously reported, Janelle has not been stranger to controversy, as she frequently steps out in unique and shocking ensembles, including her 2023 Met Gala look.
While dressing for the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the celeb surprised viewers with her large, black-and-white tweed tuxedo suit before revealing her sheer black tulle dress, which matched her black bikini underneath.