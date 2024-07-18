'Classless' Janelle Monáe Takes Down Michael Jackson Blanket Balcony Incident Parody Clip After Intense Backlash

In the clip, which has since be taken down by the star, Janelle dressed up as the King of Pop — who passed away at age 50 — while wearing a wig and a red shirt. She then used a robot dog wrapped in a blanket in replacement of the child.

Needless to say, people were not happy with the performer.

“The fact that @JanelleMonae is so classless now and attacking @JanetJackson brother Michael Jackson who has been dead over 15 years is pathetic and sad. Janelle, I hope you never have to face his sister now because what you did was sick and evil and you know it!” one user penned of the Grammy-nominated songstress.