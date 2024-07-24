OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Janet Jackson
OK LogoNEWS

Janet Jackson Says Performing Michael Jackson Duet 'Scream' Makes Her Think About 'What He Was Going Through at the Time'

Photo of Janet Jackson and her late brother Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

Grammy winner Janet Jackson and her late brother Michael Jackson wrote 'Scream' together.

By:

Jul. 24 2024, Published 7:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Janet Jackson opened up about the emotional experience of performing "Scream" during her current "Together Again" tour.

The iconic duet was originally recorded with her late brother Michael Jackson in 1995. Janet, now 58, shared her thoughts on the song's enduring significance in her life and her lingering curiosity about what was going through her brother's head at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
janet jackson performing michael jackson duet scream
Source: MEGA

Janet Jackson recalled the filming process was difficult at times.

The 5-time Grammy winner revealed she gets a bit emotional at times while thinking of her brother, "listening to him every night, seeing him, remembering us.”

"Mike and I wrote that song in New York, in his apartment," she revealed to the BBC. "So [I relive] that whole journey, listening to him sing it [and remembering] what he was going through at that time. And just me being his little sister, always by his side, and being that support system. That's always been my role."

Article continues below advertisement
janet jackson performing michael jackson duet scream
Source: MEGA

Janet Jackson worked on the duet with Michael Jackson in a New York apartment.

Article continues below advertisement

Janet reminisced about the creative process behind "Scream," a song that delved into Michael's challenges at the height of his fame, including public scrutiny and tabloid gossip.

The siblings released the track following a tumultuous period in Michael's life, during which he grappled with various allegations, legal troubles, money issues and intense media attention.

The song resonated with audiences, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and garnering critical acclaim.

"Scream" won the Grammy for "Best Music Video" and a record 11 nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Article continues below advertisement
janet jackson performing michael jackson duet scream
Source: MEGA

Janet Jackson is a 5-time Grammy winner.

MORE ON:
Janet Jackson
Article continues below advertisement

Janet's 2022 self-titled Lifetime docuseries also offered a behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Scream."

Viewers witnessed the siblings writing the song together and working in the studio with producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Janet said that despite the music video's upbeat appearance, filming was a challenging experience for both her and Michael due to the strained dynamic she encountered on set.

Article continues below advertisement
janet jackson performing michael jackson duet scream
Source: MEGA

The song 'Scream' delved into the challenges Michael faced at the height of his fame.

Article continues below advertisement

Janet also expressed her disappointment at the perceived competitiveness between her and Michael, as his record company imposed restrictions in order to create a sense of rivalry.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!

"It was tough," Janet recalled. "Michael shot nights; I shot days. His record company, they would block off his whole set so that I couldn’t see what was going on. They didn’t want me on set. I felt like they were trying to make it very competitive between the two of us."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.