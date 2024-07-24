Janet Jackson Says Performing Michael Jackson Duet 'Scream' Makes Her Think About 'What He Was Going Through at the Time'
Janet Jackson opened up about the emotional experience of performing "Scream" during her current "Together Again" tour.
The iconic duet was originally recorded with her late brother Michael Jackson in 1995. Janet, now 58, shared her thoughts on the song's enduring significance in her life and her lingering curiosity about what was going through her brother's head at the time.
The 5-time Grammy winner revealed she gets a bit emotional at times while thinking of her brother, "listening to him every night, seeing him, remembering us.”
"Mike and I wrote that song in New York, in his apartment," she revealed to the BBC. "So [I relive] that whole journey, listening to him sing it [and remembering] what he was going through at that time. And just me being his little sister, always by his side, and being that support system. That's always been my role."
Janet reminisced about the creative process behind "Scream," a song that delved into Michael's challenges at the height of his fame, including public scrutiny and tabloid gossip.
The siblings released the track following a tumultuous period in Michael's life, during which he grappled with various allegations, legal troubles, money issues and intense media attention.
The song resonated with audiences, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and garnering critical acclaim.
"Scream" won the Grammy for "Best Music Video" and a record 11 nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Janet's 2022 self-titled Lifetime docuseries also offered a behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Scream."
Viewers witnessed the siblings writing the song together and working in the studio with producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Janet said that despite the music video's upbeat appearance, filming was a challenging experience for both her and Michael due to the strained dynamic she encountered on set.
Janet also expressed her disappointment at the perceived competitiveness between her and Michael, as his record company imposed restrictions in order to create a sense of rivalry.
"It was tough," Janet recalled. "Michael shot nights; I shot days. His record company, they would block off his whole set so that I couldn’t see what was going on. They didn’t want me on set. I felt like they were trying to make it very competitive between the two of us."