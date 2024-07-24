What Royals Are Really Worth: A Look at British Royal Family's Jaw-Dropping Net Worth in 11 Clicks
King Charles – $2.3 Billion
As Queen Elizabeth’s successor to the throne, Charles, 75, was left the bulk of the late queen’s estate completely tax-free.
The monarch’s private worth includes palaces, castles and estates worth $415 million, including Sandringham and Balmoral, world-class art, car and stamp collections, opulent jewels, cash courtesy of the Duchy of Lancaster, and more. But Charles still knows the value of a pound — last year he ordered the temperature lowered in Buckingham Palace to save on heating bills, plus he’s known to eat leftovers.
"The king is very economical and very much believed nothing should go to waste," said chef Carolyn Robb, who cooked for the royal family for more than ten years. "If we made roasted lamb and there were leftovers, we’d probably go and make shepherd’s pie the next night."
Queen Camilla – $5 Million
Independently wealthy before she and Prince Charles got married, Camilla, 76, benefitted from an inheritance courtesy of one of her grandparents. Her prized asset is Ray Mill House, the estate she bought in 1994 following her divorce for $1.1 million. The property is worth much more today.
Prince William – $100 Million
Topping up the money left to him by his mother, Princess Diana ($10 million) and great-grandmother, the 42-year-old heir to the throne was granted the Duchy of Cornwall upon his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022, providing him with an annual income of $7.5 million.
William and Harry both started receiving $450,000 a year in annual dividends at age 25. Diana also left her boys a gorgeous collection of priceless jewelry. The Prince of Wales owns the grand Anmer Hall in Norfolk, together with his wife, Kate. But they’re known to shop for their furniture at IKEA, especially for their kids’ rooms!
Princess Kate – $10 Million
Kate might have been a commoner when she married Prince William in 2011, but she was no pauper. Kate, 42, is thought to be the recipient of a trust fund set up by the moneyed Middletons and has amassed impressive assets as a princess, including her late mother-in-law’s engagement ring and a designer wardrobe worth over $1 million.
The princess is known for cooking her own meals and recycling her clothing — insisting (gasp!) on wearing the same outfit multiple times. She also has her two youngest children — Charlotte and Louis — wear hand-me-downs from older sibs.
Prince George – $500,000
Prince George, the future king, 10, is set to get a whole lot richer later in life thanks to gifts and inheritances, not to mention the income from the lucrative Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster, the royal property empires that generate millions a year for the male heir.
Princess Charlotte – $500,000
Third in the line of succession, nine-year-old Charlotte is also worth around $500,000. But when financial experts calculate her effect on the U.K. economy and future inheritances, the cutie’s worth will go up to a massive $4.4 billion.
Prince Louis – $500,000
The youngest of William and Kate’s children and the fourth in line to the throne likely boasts a personal fortune of $500,000, based on the most reliable estimates. This fortune is made up of gifts the six-year-old royal has received, as well as inheritances and trust funds.
Duchess Meghan – $60 Million
Meghan Markle, 42, is said to have been worth $5 million when she met Harry, thanks to her role in TV’s Suits. The American-born duchess and her hubby have since amassed a combined net worth of $60 million.
Their biggest coup since quitting as working royals in 2020 is the $100 million deal they signed with Netflix through their firm Archewell Productions, but their $20 million contract with Spotify was canceled last June.
Prince Harry – $60 Million
No longer a working royal, Harry, 39, has added considerably to the $10 million he inherited from Princess Diana and the $17.6 million left in trust by the Queen Mother.
A multimillion-dollar book, podcast, TV and other dream deals have helped take his and Meghan’s estimated net worth to $60 million — with their $15 million estate in Montecito, Calif., their number one asset.
Prince Andrew – $5 Million
Andrew, 64, is a royal who is not good with money. He was sacked as a working royal and jettisoned from the Sovereign Grant list following his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview in 2019. The appearance came amid the fallout that accompanied scrutiny of Andrew’s close ties to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
In 2022, although he denied the accusations, Andrew reportedly paid Virginia Giuffre an estimated $16 million to settle accusations of sexual assault, though the late queen is said to have covered part of the payment.
In the past, Andrew has profited from property deals, including selling his Sunningdale mansion in 2007 to a Kazakh tycoon for $4 million. But apart from a modest navy pension, his income streams have all but dried up. After reportedly pumping millions into refurbishing Royal Lodge, his home on the Windsor Estate, the prince is now under pressure to downsize, insiders say, and may struggle with the maintenance costs if he doesn’t.
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York – $1 Million
Fergie, 64, has admitted she blows through money, having been "continually on the verge of financial bankruptcy" for decades.
Prince Andrew’s ex-wife isn’t too good to work, however, and has drummed up cash in a number of ways, from starring in weight-loss advertising campaigns to penning a slew of racy novels. Most recently, she was even a guest host on the British daytime TV show This Morning.