What Royals Are Really Worth: A Look at British Royal Family's Jaw-Dropping Net Worth in 11 Clicks

As Queen Elizabeth’s successor to the throne, Charles, 75, was left the bulk of the late queen’s estate completely tax-free.

The monarch’s private worth includes palaces, castles and estates worth $415 million, including Sandringham and Balmoral, world-class art, car and stamp collections, opulent jewels, cash courtesy of the Duchy of Lancaster, and more. But Charles still knows the value of a pound — last year he ordered the temperature lowered in Buckingham Palace to save on heating bills, plus he’s known to eat leftovers.

"The king is very economical and very much believed nothing should go to waste," said chef Carolyn Robb, who cooked for the royal family for more than ten years. "If we made roasted lamb and there were leftovers, we’d probably go and make shepherd’s pie the next night."