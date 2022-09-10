Rolling Stone Cofounder Jann Wenner Disses Cameron Diaz For Being 'Unpleasant To Deal With' In New Memoir

Rolling Stone cofounder Jann Wenner seemingly slammed Cameron Diaz in his upcoming memoir, Like a Rolling Stone.

In the book, Wenner recalls a memory from the mid-2000s, when his paparazzi team took a snapshot of "an actress" smooching Justin Timberlake on a surfboard.

Although the magazine magnate didn't overtly say that he was speaking about Diaz, it was fairly obvious as he referred to her as Charlie's Angels actress and Diaz was, in fact, photographed while vacationing in Hawaii with the In Time actor in 2006.