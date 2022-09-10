Rolling Stone Cofounder Jann Wenner Disses Cameron Diaz For Being 'Unpleasant To Deal With' In New Memoir
Rolling Stone cofounder Jann Wenner seemingly slammed Cameron Diaz in his upcoming memoir, Like a Rolling Stone.
In the book, Wenner recalls a memory from the mid-2000s, when his paparazzi team took a snapshot of "an actress" smooching Justin Timberlake on a surfboard.
Although the magazine magnate didn't overtly say that he was speaking about Diaz, it was fairly obvious as he referred to her as Charlie's Angels actress and Diaz was, in fact, photographed while vacationing in Hawaii with the In Time actor in 2006.
Wenner claimed that the person was "unpleasant to deal with" and told the magazine staffer she hoped they would get cancer.
Diaz, 50, and Timberlake, 41, started dating after meeting at the 2003 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. The two split in early 2007 — a time period the actor wrote about in his 2018 memoir Hindsight.
CAMERON DIAZ BELIEVES SHE WAS 'A MULE CARRYING DRUGS TO MOROCCO' DURING EARLY MODELING DAYS
"Then the Golden Globes came up, and that's when we planned on seeing each other," he wrote, referring to wanting to spark up a relationship with his now-wife, Jessica Biel, 40. "We were both still seeing other people, keeping ourselves safe from getting hurt, from really putting ourselves out there. It took a bit for both of us to admit to ourselves that we were really, really into each other."
Despite Diaz and Timberlake's claims that their split had been amicable, rumors swirled that The Mask actress had caught Timberlake chatting with Biel at the Golden Globes.
The Social Network actor was also rumored to be linked to Scarlett Johanson after she starred in the Timberlake's 2006 music video "What Goes Around…Comes Around."
A source told Us Weekly at that time that Diaz "couldn't believe he went behind her back to put her in the video."
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & JESSICA BIEL HAVE THE CUTEST FAMILY — SEE PHOTOS OF THEIR TOTS!
Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in 2012 and share sons Silas, 7 and Phineas, 2. Meanwhile, Diaz married Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden three years later and welcomed a girl, Raddix via surrogate in December 2019.
Like a Rolling Stone is currently available for preorder and is releasing on September 13. Details from the book were published on Page Six.