Did Jason and Brittany Aldean Shade Maren Morris? Couple Calls Lainey Wilson 'One of the Good Ones' Amid Feud With the 'Girl' Singer

By:

Nov. 10 2023, Published 1:36 p.m. ET

Are Jason and Brittany Aldean shading enemy Maren Morris?

Some fans thought so, as on Thursday, November 9, Brittany uploaded a photo of herself alongside her husband and Lainey Wilson.

lainey wilson
Jason and Brittany Aldean tied the knot in 2015.

“One of the good ones☺️🤍,” the famous country singer’s wife wrote alongside a snap of the trio smiling wide while hugging each other.

In response to the image, fans gushed over their favorites coming together.

“We need a Lainey and Jason collab!!” one person penned, while another added, “That is three of the good ones❤️.”

“Love the friendships and support here… keep it up 👏👏👏👏👏,” a third user said.

maren morris
Maren Morris and Jason and Brittany Aldean have an ongoing feud.

Despite the positive comments, the post may have been dissing Maren, whom Jason and Brittany have an ongoing feud with. The duo appeared to be subtly bashing the "Girl" singer, as they have expressed distaste for Maren in the past.

As OK! previously reported, the “Try That in a Small Town” singer recently addressed the drama between his family and the 33-year-old.

"The stuff with her is so far off my radar at this point. I've never talked to her for more than probably 10 seconds. So, I don't really have an opinion about her," Jason claimed, adding that all he knows of Maren was how she’d been coming after his wife in the media.

The tension between Maren and Brittany began in August 2022 when Brittany shared a social media post that some believed was anti-trans.

lainey wilson
Jason and Brittany Aldean share two kids.

"I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase," Brittany wrote at the time.

Maren clapped back at the comment, saying, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

The country icons have been going back and forth since, particularly clashing in regards to their political beliefs.

Jason has supported his spouse through the drama.

lainey wilson
Lainey Wilson won the Entertainer of the Year award at the 2023 CMA Awards.

The feud got worse after Maren released new songs in September, with one of them possibly referencing Jason’s track “Try That in a Small Town."

When Maren released a sneak peek for her music video for “Get the H--- Out of Here,” fans noticed the clip featured a billboard that read, "Welcome to Our Perfect Small Town From Sunrise to Sundown."

Many speculated that the sign referenced Jason's music, as the words "small town" were bright red capitalized letters layered over a picture of an American flag.

His song sparked major controversy at the time, with many people assuming Jason was racist based on the questionable lyrics.

The “My Church” artist was recently speculated to be leaving the music industry after all the drama, however, she recently debunked the gossip.

Source: OK!

"I'm OK kind of just doing my own thing," she explained of performing country tunes but staying away from the industry as a whole. "Come with me if you please; everyone's welcome."

