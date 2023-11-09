Jason Aldean and Brittany Skip the CMAs After Defending Controversial Music Video
Where are the Aldeans? Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, revealed on Instagram that chose to skip the Country Music Awards. The influencer shared with her Instagram followers that the couple would be missing out on the festivities, but they will attend gatherings after the ceremony.
The blonde beauty shared a video of herself and the country music star donning casual ensembles. "No awards for us... but the after parties... Yessir," the University of Alabama alum captioned the clip.
The Aldeans didn't grace the CMAs with their presence, but the duo was present at the BMI Awards on Tuesday, March 7. Brittany uploaded an Instagram reel highlighting her glam session and a series of images of her and her spouse. The former dancer's celebrity friends couldn't help but flood her comments section.
"YESSSS MAMA 😍😍 GORGEOUS inside and out," Savannah Chrisley penned.
"You look incredible. The entire look is fire. Love the outfit so much," Candace Owens wrote.
Although the Aldeans didn't disclose why they didn't make an appearance, the pair have been defending their conservative beliefs and Jason's controversial song "Try That in a Small Town."
"I think she probably gets fired up a little bit because it kind of trickles down because she obviously is on social media and those things a lot more than I am," Jason said in an interview. "So, a lot of times it'll be, you know, she may see something and go, ‘Hey, have you heard about such and such?’"
Jason's music video for "Try That in a Small Town" quickly made headlines after critics accused the performer of endorsing brutality and viewers saw the imagery as "racist."
"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," Aldean shared on his Instagram account. "These references are not only meritless, but dangerous."
OK! previously reported the "She's Country" singer discussed the denunciation of his work with journalist Jan Crawford.
"You know, it was like a call to arms and small towns," Crawford told the artist on CBS Morning. "It was a threatening kind of video for Black people, I mean, people were putting this on like, TikTok."
Jason continued to protect the release, and he failed to see how filming in front of the courthouse where Henry Choate was lynched in 1927 would be perceived as offensive.
"But there was people of all [colors] doing stuff in the video," Aldean argued. "That’s what I don’t understand."
"You know, there was white people in there. There was Black people. I mean, this video did not shine light on one specific group and say, that’s the problem," he continued. "So anybody that saw that in the video, then you weren’t looking hard enough in the video is all I can tell you."
Jason spoke to Fox News Digital.