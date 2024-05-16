Jason Aldean Praised the Late Toby Keith for Inspiring Him to 'Always' Speak His Mind Even If It Wasn't the 'Popular Opinion'

In a recent interview ahead of the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards , the “She’s Country” singer reflected on the how he has been inspired by the musician — who tragically died at age 62 of stomach cancer in February.

"I think Toby was a guy for a lot of us in the business – well, I'll speak for myself. I think he was a guy that a lot of us looked up to," Aldean, 47, shared of the “American Soldier” crooner.

"For me personally, he was a guy that I feel like ... just always spoke his mind," he explained. "He said what he thought, whether it was the popular opinion or not. And it wasn't, you know, it didn't always go well for him, and he didn't care. I mean, it was something that if he felt strongly about it and felt like it was something he believed in, he was going to speak his mind."