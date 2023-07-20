The View's Sunny Hostin Criticized for Dissing Jason Aldean's 'Racist' Hometown: 'Certifiable Moron and Lunatic'
Sunny Hostin was slammed after she criticized Jason Aldean's hometown of Macon, Ga.
On the Thursday, July 20, episode of The View, the group of co-hosts discussed the singer's recent song "Try That in a Small Town," which many claimed included references to racism.
To begin the conversation, Alyssa Farah Griffin said she gave Aldean "the benefit of the doubt," assuming he was not trying to "stoke division, glorify violence or racism." However, Hostin chimed in to explain why she could not do the same.
"This man is from Macon, Georgia. My father is from Augusta, Georgia and Macon. I spent many summers there. It is one of the most racist places in this country," she began. "Don't tell me that he knew nothing about what that imagery meant. So, I don’t give him the benefit of the doubt."
She then went deeper into her analysis, saying, "The other thing is that what was evoked for me, which was, 'You're not going to get out of this town' in those sundown areas."
"My mother and father, because they were an interracial couple, they were run out of South Carolina by the KKK. My father is still scarred from that experience, and you [pointing at her mother] are still scarred from that experience," Hostin explained of her family's past.
"So don’t tell me that not only was he aware of what he was doing by using that imagery, he embraces that imagery," she concluded. "We have a problem in this country about race, and the biggest problem is that we refuse to admit that it exists."
- The View's Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin Make $100 Bet on Whether Donald Trump Will be Convicted and Sentenced Before Election
- Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Bash Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera for Friendship With 'Racist' and 'Misogynist' Donald Trump
- Awkward! Sunny Hostin Required to Change Clothes After She and Kamala Harris Wore the Same Outfit to an Interview
Following the discussion on The View, haters took to Twitter to take digs at Hostin after she bashed the Georgia town.
"Certifiable moron and lunatic Sunny Hostin says that Jason Aldean's hometown Macon, GA is 'one of the most racist places in the country.' Macon is 54% black and 39% white," one person penned, while another said, "I do NOT understand why no one sues her for slander. She continues to 'punch down' ...from people thrown into a news cycle, to smearing entire cities."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"These people live in an alternative reality," a third added, while a fourth wrote, "She lives in a ten bedroom mansion. I doubt seriously if she knows anything about Macon."
However, some users backed Hostin, with one saying, "Macon is 54% black and 39% white. How does that statistic refute the level of racism? Seriously, I'd love to know how you made that jump."
On July 18, the country singer released a statement where he claimed there's "not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it."