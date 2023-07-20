The View's Sunny Hostin Criticized for Dissing Jason Aldean's 'Racist' Hometown: 'Certifiable Moron and Lunatic'

To begin the conversation, Alyssa Farah Griffin said she gave Aldean "the benefit of the doubt," assuming he was not trying to "stoke division, glorify violence or racism." However, Hostin chimed in to explain why she could not do the same.

"This man is from Macon, Georgia. My father is from Augusta, Georgia and Macon. I spent many summers there. It is one of the most racist places in this country," she began. "Don't tell me that he knew nothing about what that imagery meant. So, I don’t give him the benefit of the doubt."