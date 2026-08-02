Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany's Relationship Timeline: From the Cheating Scandal to Their Wedding and More
Aug. 2 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Jason and Brittany Aldean's relationship got off to a complicated start.
The country music singer was married to Jessica Ussery, with whom he shares two daughters, from 2001 to 2013. Their union ended after Jason was involved in a cheating scandal with Brittany.
"She will always be important to me because she is the mother of my children, and I know that we will both always make our daughters our No. 1 priority," he said in a statement in April 2013.
Despite the public scrutiny surrounding the beginning of their romance, Jason and Brittany eventually went public with their relationship and continued building a life together.
September 2012: Jason Aldean Was Photographed Getting Cozy With Brittany While Married to Jessica Ussery
The "She's Country" singer made headlines when he was photographed in an intimate moment with Brittany in Los Angeles, Calif., while he was still married to Jessica.
After the news broke, Jason apologized in a statement, saying he "screwed up."
"I had too much to drink, let the party get out of hand and acted inappropriately at a bar," he wrote in September 2012. "I left alone, caught the bus to our next show and that's the end of the story. I ultimately ended up embarrassing my family and myself. I'm not perfect, and I'm sorry for disappointing you guys. I really appreciate being able to work through this privately with my family and for all your continued support."
March 2014: Jason and Brittany's Relationship Was Confirmed
Nearly a year after Jason filed for divorce, Us Weekly confirmed the "Trouble with a Heartbreak" singer was dating Brittany.
March 2014: Jason and Brittany's Relationship Was Confirmed
Jason and Brittany stepped out together for their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2014 CMT Awards.
September 2014: Brittany Aldean Announced Her Engagement to Jason
The former cheerleader confirmed her engagement to Jason in a September 2014 Instagram post.
"We've been on cloud nine the past few days!!" she wrote. "My heart has never been more full of happiness and love. Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with this man. So many blessings and memories are in our future and SO thankful I get to share them with him. Thanks for all the support and kind words y'all have given us."
March 2015: Jason and Brittany Aldean Tied the Knot
Jason and Brittany exchanged vows during a ceremony in Mexico on March 21, 2015.
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December 2017: Jason and Brittany Aldean Welcomed Their First Child
The couple expanded their family when they welcomed their son, Memphis, on December 1, 2017.
February 2019: Jason and Brittany Aldean's Second Child Was Born
Jason and Brittany welcomed their second child, daughter Navy, on February 4, 2019.
March 2025: Jason and Brittany Aldean Celebrated 10 Years of Marriage
The "Dirt Road Anthem" singer honored their 10th wedding anniversary in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing, "Happy 10 year anniversary @brittanyaldean . What a ride it's been and look at us now! 10 years together 2 beautiful babies and a million memories. I love you so much and looking forward to the next 10. 🥂."
March 2026: Jason and Brittany Aldean Marked Their 11th Wedding Anniversary
To mark their 11-year marriage milestone, Brittany shared a carousel of photos on Instagram alongside the caption, "11 YEARS OF MARRIAGE❣️❣️ Happy Anniversary, my love. Best decision I ever made🩵 @jasonaldean."
In an April interview with Fox News Digital, Jason shared how he and his wife maintain a healthy marriage.
"We're best friends. I feel like that's why it works," he said. "We are super supportive of each other, whether it be my business ventures or her business ventures or whatever the case may be. I think she's turned into a great business-minded person. She's a great mom and all the things."
Jason continued, "Where we're at now is, we have this amazing family, amazing life and careers, and it's just, it's been awesome."
June 2026: Brittany Aldean Opened Up About Signing a Prenup
In an Instagram Story video shared in June, the couple confirmed that Brittany had suggested getting a prenup.
"Actually, it was her idea, which I would have done anyway. It was her idea. She brought it up first," said Jason.
Brittany agreed, "Yeah, you have to protect yourself. That's not why I'm with you."