Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany's Relationship Timeline: From the Cheating Scandal to Their Wedding and More

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Jason and Brittany Aldean's relationship got off to a complicated start. The country music singer was married to Jessica Ussery, with whom he shares two daughters, from 2001 to 2013. Their union ended after Jason was involved in a cheating scandal with Brittany. "She will always be important to me because she is the mother of my children, and I know that we will both always make our daughters our No. 1 priority," he said in a statement in April 2013. Despite the public scrutiny surrounding the beginning of their romance, Jason and Brittany eventually went public with their relationship and continued building a life together.

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September 2012: Jason Aldean Was Photographed Getting Cozy With Brittany While Married to Jessica Ussery

Source: MEGA Jason Aldean was previously married to Jessica Ussery.

The "She's Country" singer made headlines when he was photographed in an intimate moment with Brittany in Los Angeles, Calif., while he was still married to Jessica. After the news broke, Jason apologized in a statement, saying he "screwed up." "I had too much to drink, let the party get out of hand and acted inappropriately at a bar," he wrote in September 2012. "I left alone, caught the bus to our next show and that's the end of the story. I ultimately ended up embarrassing my family and myself. I'm not perfect, and I'm sorry for disappointing you guys. I really appreciate being able to work through this privately with my family and for all your continued support."

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March 2014: Jason and Brittany's Relationship Was Confirmed

Source: MEGA Jason Aldean filed for divorce from Jessica Ussery in April 2013.

Nearly a year after Jason filed for divorce, Us Weekly confirmed the "Trouble with a Heartbreak" singer was dating Brittany.

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March 2014: Jason and Brittany's Relationship Was Confirmed

Source: MEGA Brittany Aldean is a former cheerleader for the NBA's Charlotte Bobcats.

Jason and Brittany stepped out together for their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2014 CMT Awards.

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September 2014: Brittany Aldean Announced Her Engagement to Jason

Source: MEGA Brittany Aldean was a contestant on 'American Idol' Season 11.

The former cheerleader confirmed her engagement to Jason in a September 2014 Instagram post. "We've been on cloud nine the past few days!!" she wrote. "My heart has never been more full of happiness and love. Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with this man. So many blessings and memories are in our future and SO thankful I get to share them with him. Thanks for all the support and kind words y'all have given us."

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March 2015: Jason and Brittany Aldean Tied the Knot

Source: MEGA Jason and Brittany Aldean got married a year after confirming their relationship.

Jason and Brittany exchanged vows during a ceremony in Mexico on March 21, 2015.

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December 2017: Jason and Brittany Aldean Welcomed Their First Child

Source: @brittanyaldean/Instagram Brittany Aldean confirmed her pregnancy in May 2017.

The couple expanded their family when they welcomed their son, Memphis, on December 1, 2017.

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February 2019: Jason and Brittany Aldean's Second Child Was Born

Source: @brittanyaldean/Instagram Brittany Aldean announced her second pregnancy in a photo featuring Memphis wearing a 'Big Brother' onesie.

Jason and Brittany welcomed their second child, daughter Navy, on February 4, 2019.

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March 2025: Jason and Brittany Aldean Celebrated 10 Years of Marriage

Source: @brittanyaldean/Instagram Jason and Brittany Aldean have consistently found themselves at the center of controversies.

The "Dirt Road Anthem" singer honored their 10th wedding anniversary in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing, "Happy 10 year anniversary @brittanyaldean . What a ride it's been and look at us now! 10 years together 2 beautiful babies and a million memories. I love you so much and looking forward to the next 10. 🥂."

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March 2026: Jason and Brittany Aldean Marked Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Source: @brittanyaldean/Instagram They often share social media tributes to mark special days.

To mark their 11-year marriage milestone, Brittany shared a carousel of photos on Instagram alongside the caption, "11 YEARS OF MARRIAGE❣️❣️ Happy Anniversary, my love. Best decision I ever made🩵 @jasonaldean." In an April interview with Fox News Digital, Jason shared how he and his wife maintain a healthy marriage. "We're best friends. I feel like that's why it works," he said. "We are super supportive of each other, whether it be my business ventures or her business ventures or whatever the case may be. I think she's turned into a great business-minded person. She's a great mom and all the things." Jason continued, "Where we're at now is, we have this amazing family, amazing life and careers, and it's just, it's been awesome."

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June 2026: Brittany Aldean Opened Up About Signing a Prenup

Source: MEGA They have been married for more than a decade.