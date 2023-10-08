What Is Jason Aldean’s Net Worth? How the Controversial Country Singer Made Big Bucks Amid Feuds and Backlash
Jason Aldean has been at the center of several controversies, from being accused of being racist to allegedly feuding with other country singers over his and his wife's political and social views — but he's apparently managed to rake in big bucks throughout his career.
Aldean is worth somewhere between $80 and $90 million, according to estimates provided by CelebrityNetWorth.
The controversial country star is known for hits such as "She's Country," "Big Green Tractor," "Don't You Wanna Stay" and "Dirt Road Anthem." He's been nominated for four Grammy Awards.
Aside from his income related to his music career, Aldean is also in business with Duck Dynasty personality Willie Robertson and is partnered with the reality star's hunting company, Buck Commander. Other famous names in partnership with the business include singer Luke Bryan and former professional baseball player Adam LaRoche.
Despite his various financial and career successes, he's been mired in controversy for years. In 2015, Aldean opted to dress as rapper Lil Wayne for Halloween — a costume which included donning a red bandana, a wig with braided hair and offensive blackface makeup. He later claimed that he had "zero malicious intent" by choosing to wear the highly problematic costume.
"I get that race is a touchy subject, but not everybody is that way," he said at the time. "Media tends to make a big deal out of things. If that was disrespectful to anyone, I by all means apologize. That was never my intention."
Aldean has also worn clothing depicting the confederate flag several times on stage — a polarizing image that many Americans see as a symbol of racism and oppression.
The singer and his wife, Brittany, also seemingly feuded with fellow country star Maren Morris. The drama was sparked after the 35-year-old caught backlash in August 2022 for appearing to mock the transgender community when she thanked her parents for "not changing my gender" during her "a tomboy phase" as a child.
"It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human?" Morris wrote on social media at the time. "Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."
In 2022, Aldean made a joke about Morris on stage when announcing surprise guests at one of his shows.
Most recently, Aldean was criticized for his song "Try That in a Small Town," which some argued was pro-lynching and pro-violence.
"Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you're tough, well, try that in a small town," the lyrics read in part. "See how far ya make it down the road / Around here, we take care of our own / You cross that line, it won't take long."
Social media users also noted that the music video was shot in front of a Tennessee courthouse where 18-year-old African American Henry Choate was lynched in 1927.
Aldean denied that the song was racist in a lengthy Instagram Story shared earlier this year.
"There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage — and while I can try to respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far," he wrote. "Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of the differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences."