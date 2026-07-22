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Jason Kelce Reveals Details of Travis Kelce's Surprise Wedding Song Performance for Taylor Swift

Split photo of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce & Jason Kelce
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce said that Travis Kelce surprised Taylor Swift by performing a song at their wedding.

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July 22 2026, Updated 9:44 a.m. ET

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Jason Kelce revealed that Travis Kelce surprised his new bride, Taylor Swift, with a song at their wedding.

The former NFL star appeared on Ross Tucker's "Ross Tucker Football Podcast" on Tuesday, July 21, where he shared insights into the newlyweds' top-secret wedding ceremony.

"Trav can sing. Trav has always been able to carry a tune," Jason said.

"Obviously, paled in comparison to some of the other people singing that night, but he did okay," he continued.

He went on to say that he also has some musical ability, but "Trav is very good."

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Source: @RossTuckerNFL/YouTube

Jason Kelce revealed details of Travis Kelce's surprise song performance at his and Taylor Swift's wedding.

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Jason Kelce Said Their Musical Talents Stemmed From Growing Up in Cleaveland

Image of Jason Kelce revealed that the secret behind Travis Kelce's singing talent is their Cleaveland upbringing.
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce revealed that the secret behind Travis Kelce's singing talent is their Cleaveland upbringing.

The 38-year-old credited his and his brother's upbringing for their ability to "do a little bit of everything."

"We grew up in a city called Cleveland Heights, very liberal, artsy town. It’s super interesting and it’s diverse economically, it’s diverse demographically. A lot of, like, former hippies have settled there. There’s always been a thriving music scene there. It’s a very interesting town," he said.

He also stated that, in that area, almost every child is introduced to some art form at an early age.

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Image of Jason Kelce said he and Travis Kelce grew up in a 'very artsy' place.
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce said he and Travis Kelce grew up in a 'very artsy' place.

"Everybody in third grade, you’re starting to record. Everybody in fourth grade, you’re getting musical instrument. When you’re in middle school, you’re either singing or you’re doing music with an instrument," Jason explained.

He continued, saying, "So, it's very artsy."

"Long story short, I really do think it’s a wonderful area that you kind of get exposed to a lot of different things, whether it’s the arts, athletics, academics," he said, praising his hometown.

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Ross Tucker Said He Would Have Thought Travis Kelce Was a Musician If He Didn't Know Better

Image of Ross Tucker said he would've believed Travis Kelce was a musician after his performance at the wedding.
Source: MEGA

Ross Tucker said he would've believed Travis Kelce was a musician after his performance at the wedding.

Meanwhile, Ross said that his sister-in-law asked him to share some details from the July 3 wedding, which he attended with his wife, Kara Tucker. He told her that both Taylor and Travis sang at the wedding, which prompted her to ask if the footballer is any good at it.

"I remember you and I were talking about that night, and I think she said, ‘Are those guys just good at everything?’ I’m like, 'I’m like, I don’t know. They might be,'" he continued.

Image of Jason Kelce said Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding was a 'great time.'
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce said Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding was a 'great time.'

He further piled on the praise for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, saying, "Like, he’s a legitimately... Like, if I didn’t know different, I would have thought that that’s what he does. He’s a good singer."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Ross told Jason that he is "honored" that the groom's best man chose his platform to share details on the high-profile wedding.

"Everybody else is giving them out, right? Yeah, that was a fun night, brother. It was a great time," the former Philadelphia Eagles center replied.

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