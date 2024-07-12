Jason Kelce Declares Brother Travis Is 'in a Really Good Spot' Amid Taylor Swift Romance
Jason Kelce is supportive of his brother's "Love Story."
On Thursday, July 11, the recently-retired Philadelphia Eagles center gave an update on his brother Travis' highly-publicized relationship with Taylor Swift ahead of the 35th annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament hosted in Lake Tahoe — a large body of freshwater on the boarder of California and Nevada.
"He’s in a really, really good spot right now and that’s evident," Jason assured a news publication of his younger sibling.
"I’m just happy for him and happy for everything him and Taylor are doing over across the pond," the dad-of-three continued in reference to Travis frequently cheering on his girlfriend at several shows throughout the ongoing European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour.
Overall, Jason said his brother is just "happy and enjoying life" while preparing for another NFL season following back-to-back Super Bowl wins.
"Trav is almost always like that. He’s just a genuinely happy person by nature," Jason, who co-hosts the sibling-duo's "New Heights" podcast with Travis, explained. "He gets everyone around him to have a good time and be happy as well."
Travis' contagiously goofy nature has been quite apparent in the roughly one year since landing himself in headlines as the latest love interest of Taylor.
If fans didn't catch onto his silly personality beforehand, many learned of his humorous confidence when he stepped out onto the Eras Tour stage last month as one of his girlfriend's backup dancers during her transition into performing "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."
- Kylie Kelce Hilariously Sings Along to a Taylor Swift Song While Holding 3 Pitchers of Beer at 'New Heights' Event: Watch
- Taylor Swift Is 'Team Wales' After Refusing to Be on Meghan Markle’s Podcast 'Archetypes'
- Jason and Kylie Kelce Attend Taylor Swift's London Concert Alongside Travis Kelce, Trade Friendship Bracelets With Fans: Photos
Most recently, Travis hilariously dedicated his victory to the 14-time Grammy winner after being named the winner of a karaoke competition held during the celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.
"Taylor, this is for you," he yelled into the microphone after winning the award.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Reacting to a viral video of Travis' karaoke win, one fan pointed out, "he’s so unserious 😭😂," while another admitted: "He's always appreciating Taylor in his lighthearted way. I bet Taylor can't stop laughing out loud every day seeing such a golden retriever boyfriend. 🤣🤣."
While Travis loves to be goofy, he and Taylor have also shown the serious, more intimate sides of their relationship throughout the past year.
On the anniversary of Travis attending the Eras Tour for the very first time in Kansas City in July 2023, Taylor brought her boyfriend to tears as she played the sweetest surprise song mashup of "Mary's Song," "Everything Has Changed" and "So High School" — a song written about the award-winning artist's romance with the NFL star from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.
Travis was seen wiping tears away from his eyes while watching Taylor sing from a VIP suite in Amsterdam.
Access Hollywood spoke to Jason about Taylor and Travis.