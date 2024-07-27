'Enjoying Life to the Fullest': Travis Kelce Used to 'Be Much More Humble' Before Dating Taylor Swift
Has Travis Kelce gained a taste for the finer things in life?
According a source, the athlete embraced a less flashy lifestyle before he and Taylor Swift started their whirlwind romance in the summer of 2023.
"He used to be much more humble, which was part of his charm," the source spilled to a magazine.
Nowadays, he’s "enjoying life to the fullest" via "traveling by private jet, wearing the occasional bling, buying designer suits and splurging on grooming like he’s Brad Pitt."
However, he's not just splashing out on himself, as a separate source shared that he spent $75,000 on a shopping spree with the blonde beauty, 34, before her concerts in Milan.
"Travis knows Taylor loves these brands," the insider said of buying from designers like Prada and Fendi. "He wants her to have a true Italian touch in her closet. Travis loves Valentino, both for him and Taylor."
"Their time spent in Milan was a unique experience for Taylor, as Travis showed just how much he loves to gift her meaningful presents," the insider added.
His jet use is also for good reason, as he's swung by Italy, France, Germany and England to be able to watch the Grammy winner perform on her tour.
Unfortunately, their time on the road together came to an end earlier this month, as Kelce, 34, had to be back in Missouri for training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Travis’ last few concerts were bittersweet. They knew their time together like this was coming to an end and he made sure to spend every minute he could with Taylor," one source shared with a separate news outlet.
"It’s definitely tough to be apart but they do everything they can to make it work and show up for each other," the insider added.
"They’re so in love and very, very happy together," the insider insisted. "All their friends and family can see it."
Though the "You Belong With Me" vocalist still has a handful of international shows and some in North America before her massively successful tour concludes in December, there's a good chance she'll still be able to attend some of Kelce's NFL games.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," the pop star explained of supporting Kelce in 2023.
"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone," Swift added. "We’re just proud of each other."
Life & Style reported on Kelce being more humble before he started dating Swift.