Jason Kelce Insists He Did Not Fall Asleep at Taylor Swift's 'Exciting' and 'Insane' Eras Tour Concert

Jason noted that he was caught with his eyes momentarily shut at the “insane” and “exciting” concert. He explained that he felt as though he was “in a fishbowl,” as many people at the show were looking at him — so he took a seat.

“I’m just, like, sitting here, and I’m just, like, feeling it, and I’m, like, tapping my thigh, and I’m just, like, in the moment listening to the song, and then all of a sudden I go on Twitter and I see this f------ picture,” he said of Beau’s hilarious tweet.