Jason Kelce Insists He Did Not Fall Asleep at Taylor Swift's 'Exciting' and 'Insane' Eras Tour Concert
You snooze, you lose!
On the Wednesday, October 23, episode of the “New Heights” podcast, brothers Travis and Jason Kelce addressed the photo of the former Philadelphia Eagles player allegedly falling asleep at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Miami.
“You took a nap at the Eras Tour. What is that all about?” Travis, 35 — who has been publicly dating the pop sensation, 34, since the summer of 2023 — asked.
Jason, 36, immediately shut down the rumors, stating he did “not take a nap.”
Despite the image pal Beau Allen posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the father-of-three sitting with his eyes closed at Hard Rock Stadium — Jason continued, “Travis, you know I didn’t take a nap. I did not take a nap.”
Travis kept teasing his older bro, wondering how he could have dozed off at such an “electric” show.
Jason noted that he was caught with his eyes momentarily shut at the “insane” and “exciting” concert. He explained that he felt as though he was “in a fishbowl,” as many people at the show were looking at him — so he took a seat.
“I’m just, like, sitting here, and I’m just, like, feeling it, and I’m, like, tapping my thigh, and I’m just, like, in the moment listening to the song, and then all of a sudden I go on Twitter and I see this f------ picture,” he said of Beau’s hilarious tweet.
“I’m like, ‘Dude, what the f---? I’m not even sleeping, and I can prove it to you,'” Jason added.
The girl dad — who shares Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1, with wife Kylie Kelce — said he has “evidence” from the snap that he was awake.
“My hand is hovering. You can’t sleep with your hand hovering above your knee,” Jason urged. “It’s impossible.”
“I’m not Major Payne. I can’t sleep with my eyes open, much less with my hand hovering above my knee. I was slapping my knee,” he said.
Jason then joked he had been “betrayed by one of [his] best friends.”
Travis pointed out, “That’s how it happens. That’s not betrayal. That’s just being a friend.”
Jason agreed, noting, “You’re right. That’s just called being a friend.”
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared how he has “FOMO” from missing Swift’s concert because of his game against the San Francisco 49ers.
“It was incredible,” Jason bragged of the event, which he attended with Kylie, Wyatt and Elliotte.