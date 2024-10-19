Jason Kelce Teased for Taking a 'Cat Nap' During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Show in Miami
Seems like Jason Kelce can sleep anywhere!
On Friday, October 18, the brother of Travis Kelce was teased after he was caught getting some shuteye at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Miami.
Jason’s former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Beau Allen put him on blast when he uploaded a snap of the retired football player, 36, sitting in his chair asleep at Hard Rock Stadium.
“Sometimes I feel like everyone is a s--- baby and I’m a monster on a hill,” Beau, 32, joked, referencing Taylor’s hit song “Anti-Hero.”
In response to the image, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, poked fun at the father-of-three.
“My dude is tiiiiiired,” one person wrote, while another said, “I’m dying what was the song?”
A third penned, “@jasonkelce what are you doing??? Hahahaha,” as a fourth noted, “He’s just taking a cat nap.”
Jason was seen at the opening show of the last leg of Taylor’s tour alongside his wife Kylie Kelce and two of their children Wyatt, 4, and Elliotte, 3. Jason and Travis’ mom Donna Kelce was also spotted watching the Grammy winner perform.
The Kelce family has gotten quite close to Taylor since she and Travis began publicly dating in September 2023.
As OK! previously reported, as rumors swirl about Taylor and Travis potentially getting engaged, Donna played coy when she was asked about the possibly of the pop sensation becoming her daughter-in-law.
“Nobody knows that,” Donna said of a proposal at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on October 8. “We will see what happens. You never know.”
Donna acknowledged that she doesn’t like to get involved in her kids’ personal lives.
“I don’t give my kids advice. They have everything all settled,” she said. “They’re far more able to make those decisions on their own.”
Though Donna was closed-lipped about Taylor joining the Kelce family, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the “All Too Well” vocalist’s broods have gotten close over the last year.
“Wonderful people, really down to earth. Ohio and Pennsylvania are right next to each other, so we kind of understand each other. So, it’s really kind of nice, feels like home,” Donna, 72, told ET about meeting Taylor's mother, Andrea Swift, 66.
"It's fun. It's new,” she said of her budding friendship with Andrea.
Donna then gushed about spending time with Taylor while supporting Travis at his games.
“We just have the best time cheering Travis on,” she shared.