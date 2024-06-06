Travis Kelce Reveals How He Stays 'Grounded' Amid Whirlwind Romance With Taylor Swift

Though Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is one of the most famous people in the world, the football star remains humble.

"When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect in life that much easier," the football star, 34, said in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America that aired on Thursday, June 6.

"I’ve always been a very grounded guy," he continued. "It might not come off like that when I’m playing football but off the field, I just want to be a genuine person. I try not to get too far down the road because you just never know when opportunities are going to present themselves."