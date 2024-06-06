OK Magazine
Travis Kelce Reveals How He Stays 'Grounded' Amid Whirlwind Romance With Taylor Swift

Jun. 6 2024, Published 10:38 a.m. ET

Though Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is one of the most famous people in the world, the football star remains humble.

"When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect in life that much easier," the football star, 34, said in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America that aired on Thursday, June 6.

"I’ve always been a very grounded guy," he continued. "It might not come off like that when I’m playing football but off the field, I just want to be a genuine person. I try not to get too far down the road because you just never know when opportunities are going to present themselves."

travis kelce grounded taylor swift romance
Source: mega

Travis Kelce shared how he stays 'grounded' amid his romance with Taylor Swift.

travis kelce grounded taylor swift romance
Source: mega

The pair sparked dating rumors in September 2023.

ABC correspondent Will Reeve then asked the athlete to rate his life on a scale of 1-10, to which he replied, "20? 100?"

"I’m so fortunate, so grateful of everything that come my way in life," he gushed. "I feel like I’m on top of the mountain, even after winning the Super Bowl and having the off-season that I’m having."

"Living the dream, baby," he added.

travis kelce grounded taylor swift romance
Source: mega

Taylor Swift is currently on her Eras Tour.

As OK! previously reported, Kelce and the pop star, 34, sparked dating rumors when they were first seen together at one of Kelce's games.

Since then, they've gotten more serious — traveling all over the world together to hanging out with their families.

travis kelce grounded taylor swift romance
Source: mega

Travis Kelce seen dancing at one of Taylor Swift's concerts.

Kelce previously got candid about how he's been adjusting to this level of fame.

"You asked me how it is," he stated. "And to be honest, I'm learning throughout this all."

"I'm just kind of on the plane ride, just cruising and trying to figure this thing out on the run," he said.

Since the pair's romance seems to be the real deal, more and more people are wondering when Kelce will pop the question.

While at an event with Jason Sudeikis on June 1, the actor asked him about his relationship.

“Hey Travis, real talk okay, just the guys here …” Sudeikis said to the Kansas City Chiefs star. “Hey… when are you going to make an honest woman out of her?”

In response, Kelce didn't stayed mum and just smiled back at the actor.

According to an insider, the A-listers are endgame.

"Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there's no question about that," the insider spilled.

